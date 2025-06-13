Portland police arrest 10 more people during ICE protest Published 6:18 am Friday, June 13, 2025

A Portland Police Bureau vehicle at a crime scene. (Courtesy photo submitted by KOIN 6 News)

Police made 10 more arrests late Thursday during protests at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in the South Waterfront area of Southwest Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, during the evening hours of June 12, officers monitoring ongoing protests developed probable cause for various criminal acts, including setting fires near the building. At approximately 11:40 p.m., officers moved in to make arrests.

Arrested were:

Michael Burns, 24, disorderly conduct II/ interfere with a peace officer

Matthew L. Fussel, 29, assault of a public safety officer, interfere with a peace officer, resist arrest

Julian Grace, 24, disorderly conduct II/interfere with a peace officer

Austin Laughlin, 24, arson II

Mason Russelbonner, 19, harassment

Morgan Rykken, 25, arson II

Caitlyn B. Sakelik, 33, arson I and II

Jonathan Sawyer, Age Unknown, resist arrest/interfere with a peace officer, disorderly conduct

Alistar M.Sidener, 19, resist arrest/arson II

Jase Yoder, 19, harassment

They were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The arrests were strictly focused on criminal actions, and not constitutionally protected free speech, PPB said. As soon as the criminal suspects were transported away, the officers left the scene.

Two officers received minor injuries and one protestor who was arrested reported to a Portland Fire & Rescue medic that he was injured but declined medical treatment.

Previously, Portland police arrested three people during protests there late Wednesday, June 11. Two were arrested after a fire was set to the side of the building. The third was charged with assaulting a Portland police officer.

According to PPB, officers were monitoring an ongoing protest in the area when, at 9:50 p.m., a man was seen stacking flammable material against the ICE building. Another man walked up and placed a lit flare on the material, starting a fire.

The fire was extinguished by someone in the federal facility before it caused any significant damage.

At 10:44 p.m., PPB officers moved in and arrested the two reckless burning suspects. During the arrest, another suspect punched and tried to choke a police officer. She was arrested as well. The officer was not seriously hurt.

A pole had been placed against the main lobby entrance to the building. Due to the potential life safety issue caused by the blockage, officers moved the pole.

As soon as the criminal suspects were transported away, the PPB officers left the scene. No further criminal activity was observed.

Arrested were:

Trenton E. Barker, 34, of Portland, reckless burning

Austin J. Deever, 25, of Portland, reckless burning and criminal trespass in the second degree

Geovanna Carrasco, 27, of Portland, assaulting a public safety officer (two counts)

They were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The Portland Police Bureau said the arrests were strictly focused on criminal actions, and not constitutionally protected free speech. Portland officers are restricted from engaging immigration enforcement by Oregon law and PPB Directive 810.10.

Before that, Police police arrested four people there during protests over the weekend. Two of the four were arrested for vandalizing the facility. Two other were arrested on previous charges after being recognized by officers at the scene.

According to PPB, during the evening of Saturday, June 7, Central Precinct officers were at the scene when a Department of Homeland Security contractor operating an empty transport van called the Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications about being unable to access the facility after the driveway was intentionally blocked. The officers observed materials that had been dragged to the entrance, and saw that wood, rocks, and unauthorized street-closure signs were obstructing vehicle access.

In addition to the contractor’s call for assistance, PPB received multiple calls and in person contacts from nearby residents reporting concerns about the disruption from the crowd. Following discussion between the on-scene incident commander and Central Precinct command staff, a decision was made for PPB officers to assist in clearing the driveway. The action was taken as a de-escalation measure, with the goal of restoring access while avoiding confrontation, police said.

Officers familiar with the group of regular demonstrators believed that ingress and egress for facility contractors could be resolved peacefully through direct engagement and non-confrontational clearing of the obstruction. The obstruction was removed without injury or property damage, and access to the facility was restored. This effort lasted just a few minutes, no arrests were made and no force was used.

The next day, on Sunday, June 8, at around 11:40 a.m., officers responded back to the area on a report of unwanted individuals on private property next to the ICE facility. The property owner asked the crowd to leave his property. After officers made several attempts to educate the group that they were on private property and providing them reasonable alternative places to lawfully hold a protest, the crowd ultimately cooperated, moving to a nearby sidewalk.

No arrests were made in regard to the protest, but one person was arrested after an officer recognized her as someone who had a warrant for a previous assault.

Later on Sunday, at around 7:30 p.m., Central Precinct officers continued to monitor the situation as another crowd formed in the area. PPB Dialogue Officers contacted the group, who were unwilling to talk. At 11 p.m., some of the individuals began spray painting the facility.

Officers then arrested two people for criminal mischief in the first degree. An additional arrest was made for a person wanted for damaging North Precinct in 2024. That person was also charged with criminal mischief in the first degree.

In response, on Monday, Police Chief Bob Day said, “We recognize the heightened emotions surrounding the immigration issue, especially in light of recent events nationally and the situation unfolding in Los Angeles…I want to reiterate that state law and our own policy strictly prohibit the Portland Police Bureau from participating in immigration enforcement. Simply put, we have no role. In the situation on Saturday night, we responded to ensure that contractors could safely enter and park their van. On Sunday, we facilitated the crowd’s movement from private property to an area where they could lawfully protest. Later on Sunday, we made arrests for criminal behavior. As always, we remain firmly committed to protecting everyone’s right to peacefully express their views under the First Amendment. At the same time, we will continue to respond to criminal activity.

“Our Community Engagement Officer and I have already begun reaching out to some members of our Latino Advisory Council as well as Latino community leaders to ensure transparency regarding our actions. I have also spoken with Mayor Wilson, Council President Pirtle-Guiney and other City Councilors. In times like these, open, honest and timely communication is more important than ever.”