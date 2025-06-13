Tualatin gears up for major downtown reinvestment look Published 5:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Sid Sin, urban renewal economic development manager for the City of Tualatin, walks by a vacant building where Community Warehouse used to be on a parcel of land that is being considered for redevelopment under city’s New Urban Renewal Phased Implementation planning. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Sid Sin, Tualatin urban renewal and economic development manager, is in charge of helping implement the city's new urban renewal plan. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Sid Sin, Tualatin's urban renewal and economic development manager, shows the lot near where Clark Lumber and True Value Hardware was located before a fire destroyed the building a decade ago. The parcel is being considered for redevelopment under the city’s new Urban renewal phaseud implementation planning.

Public outreach will begin in July

Tualatin is preparing for an ambitious undertaking in redeveloping and revitalizing portions of its core downtown area, hoping to attract developers as it creates a showcase location in the city’s central area.

At issue are plans to develop parcels of property in the complex that once anchored the old Haggen Food & Pharmacy and properties off Nyberg Street, which are included in what the city refers to as its Core Opportunity and Reinvestment Area, or CORA for short.

Guiding those efforts in large part is a recently formed community advisory committee chaired by Mayor Frank Bubenik.

In championing the revitalization of downtown Tualatin, the citizen committee hopes to accomplish that in part through the guidance of Michele Reeves, an urban strategist who works for Civilis Consultants.

“Michele will hold workshops and small format group interviews as well as surveys to help build our downtown’s story,” Bubenik said. “As she says, ‘downtowns are unique in that so much of their story is told through characterization, or their physical presence, which is always presenting a story, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.’”

In November 2022, the Tualatin Development Commission adopted the CORA plan to create a 457-acre urban renewal area. At the core of its efforts is the goal of harnessing “untapped potential (that) is ripe for redevelopment” in that area.

Extensive list of projects to be undertaken

As part of the revitalization plan, Bubenik said the University of Oregon’s Sustainable City Year Program, which is assisting in the planning, has seven proposed projects. Four of the seven have been confirmed by the city including a downtown site/context analysis, an urban transportation study, a downtown market study, and a design studio focused on downtown site(s) and streetscapes. Those will begin this fall with completion earmarked for the end of winter 2026.

Meanwhile, those pending projects include a design studio on the riverfront park area, a floodplain study with strategies on building design within the floodplain, and a downtown stormwater management study.

More specifically, the parcels of land the city is eyeing for reinvestment include a large swath of property south of Nyberg Street that stretches south to Tualatin-Sherwood Road and is bounded on the west by Boones Ferry Road.

A portion of that property once housed Clark Lumber and True Value Hardware, a family run business that sat at 8460 S.W. Nyberg St. for more than 50 years. A fire destroyed it in July 2016. The footprint and foundation of the structure still sit there vacant almost a decade later.

Also included in the plan is a small piece of property north of Nyberg Street.

The city also has its sights on what it refers to as the Haggen property in the Hedges Greene Shopping Center. Haggen Food & Pharmacy once anchored a 60,000-square foot space at 8515 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road before announcing it would close down — along with 26 other stores — in August 2015. Floor & Decor currently occupies the grocer’s former site.

“I don’t think it’s anything new to anyone here that those (properties) have always been kind of on the radar for redevelopment opportunities,” said Sid Sin, the city’s new urban renewal and economic development manager.

Veterans Plaza and future boat launch play into plan as well

Sin said creating an identity for that downtown area is important as well, noting that many residents consider the Lake at the Commons to be that area.

“Probably the most important thing is, we’re trying to put the downtown in the best possible position for reinvestment and redevelopment,” he said.

The recent addition of Veterans Plaza on the east side of Lake at the Commons shows just how serious the city is in investing in Tualatin’s downtown area.

“The tribute to all the veterans that served is important to this community, and so I think that is a great beginning to this process where we’re trying to revitalize the downtown area,” Sin said.

What also will enhance Tualatin as part of that revitalization efforts is future access to the Tualatin River — including a boat launch – on property between Tualatin Community Park and Southwest Boones Ferry Road. The idea is to create an active recreation area, officials have said.

Riverfront property ‘a blessing’

Last fall, Tualatin announced the purchase of a 2.79-acre parcel of property (with a portion of the funds supplied by Metro), which includes 425 feet of Tualatin River frontage. City officials have said the access will forever link the downtown area with the Tualatin River.

Sin called the waterway a blessing for the community and something that will bring in visitors.

He acknowledged that development of the riverfront property will likely begin first, adding that the urban renewal efforts will complement nearby areas, allowing people access from the riverside to downtown.

“To me, it’s just a match made in heaven,” Sin said, adding he’s hard pressed to think of other areas where there is an urban core next to an amenity like the Tualatin River.

Meanwhile, the citizen committee will encourage residents and business owners to become engaged in activities related to that outreach. It also will act as liaisons between residents, organizations and businesses by sharing information about how things are progressing.

In addition to Reeves, representatives from the University of Oregon’s Sustainable City Year Program, which helps communities solve problems and create sustainable futures, will be involved.

Public outreach is expected to begin in July.