What are the most underrated Portland picnic spots and dive bars? Published 1:09 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Wow, just like that, it’s already halfway through the month.

For the Portland Tribune team, that means we’re inching toward our next article in our ongoing, monthly Underrated Portland series.

Here, we check out the not-so-common, hidden gems in Portland, recommended by you.

We have loved, and continue to love, our iconic Portland staples, and we won’t name any names (Salt & Straw, Voodoo Doughnut and Pine State Biscuits), but we are craving the funkiest spots you’d have to comb a pages-long Reddit thread to find — if you’re lucky.

It’s the type of place you overhear the bartender telling their regular about: “Keep it on the down-low,” they’d say. It’s the type of place that becomes your go-to, because, thank goodness, you gave it a shot on a random Friday night, because you were too tired and couldn’t bear to walk another block.

We need your help in finding the coolest unsung spots in the city, and for our next articles, we’re on the hunt for the most underrated picnic spots and dive bars.

🧺Picnic spots

Let us know your favorite spots to pack up an Italian sub sandwich, salt and vinegar chips, a pint of strawberries and a plush blanket to sprawl out for a picnic.

Find the link here to share your thoughts: forms.gle/1gxBjzvcTF2Gnrhy8

🍻Dive bars

And when you’re done gushing about that cozy picnic spot, or if eating anywhere away from a table isn’t your speed, head over to our survey asking about the most underrated dive bars — a place to crack open a Coors, stuff your face with some peanuts and relax.

Find the link here to share your thoughts: forms.gle/z6kF633UMg58BJEc7

If you haven’t already, take a taste of what these articles will be like. The first in the series features a high-energy karaoke bar with a full-blown outdoor oasis. Find the story now on our website.

Stay tuned to learn about these lesser-known places around the city. What hidden gems should we feature next?