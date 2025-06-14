Here’s the 2025 All-PIL softball first and second teams, plus honorable mentions Published 10:54 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Zulaykha Armstrachan (Staff photo: Austin White) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Zulaykha Armstrachan (Staff photo: Austin White) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Jillian Lee (Austin White/Portland Tribune)

Roosevelt High School softball climbed back to the top of the PIL standings in 2025, winning a deciding game over Cleveland and earning a home playoff game.

The Roughriders naturally led the way on the All-PIL softball teams with nine selections, tied for the most. They had the most on the first team.

Along with that success came two of the three top honors, including Player of the Year in senior catcher Zulaykha Armstrachan.

The senior hit .472 this season with 41 runs scored, 13 RBIs and 20 stolen bases, all while providing leadership to a mostly young Roosevelt roster.

The Riders also took home Coach of the Year with Annaisabel Perez earning the honor in her first year guiding the Northsiders.

As for Pitcher of the Year, that honor went to Cleveland junior Jillian Lee who had a great year in the circle.

Lee pitched 103.2 innings and finished with a 2.84 ERA and 159 strikeouts compared to only 33 walks. Cleveland finished second in league and returned to the postseason.

Roosevelt earned nine selections on the All-PIL teams, tied with sixth-place Ida B. Wells who had four second-teamers and five honorable mentions.

Up next was McDaniel with eight, followed by Lincoln with seven and then a three-way tie between Grant, Franklin and Cleveland with six apiece.

Here is the complete list of All-PIL honors:

Coach of the Year: Annaisabel Perez, Roosevelt

Player of the Year: Zulaykha Armstrachan, Roosevelt

Pitcher of the Year: Jillian Lee, Cleveland

First team

IF: Livi Jones, Roosevelt, senior

IF: Nora DuLong, Grant, senior

IF: Jessie Brill, McDaniel, sophomore

IF: Bobbi Jean Wixon, Franklin, sophomore

IF: Kailen Steffek, Cleveland, junior

IF: Delaney Qualls, Lincoln, senior

C: Zulaykha Armstrachan, Roosevelt, senior

C: Kaylie Schmitz, McDaniel, junior

U: Brooke Aman, Franklin, sophomore

OF: Jordan Vilchis, Franklin, senior

OF: Aria Hein, Grant, sophomore

OF: Leslie Homan, Roosevelt, senior

OF: Anna Gladwin, McDaniel, senior

P: Jillian Lee, Cleveland, junior

P: Ruby Frish, Roosevelt, sophomore

P: Hazel Heron, Grant, sophomore

Second team

IF: Annabella Murphy, Roosevelt, freshman

IF: Anya Rumage, Grant, sophomore

IF: Abby Butler, Grant, sophomore

IF: Amira Edwards, McDaniel, freshman

IF: Keira Thomas, Wells, senior

IF: Ella Spangler, Lincoln, senior

C: Evie Littrell, Lincoln, senior

C: Jillian Warberg, Wells, freshman

U: Darby Drozdenko, Lincoln, junior

OF: Tiffany Jordan, McDaniel, junior

OF: Jade Malech, Lincoln, freshman

OF: Clara Waldron, Cleveland, junior

OF: Kai Wisher, Wells, senior

P: Sam Stevens, Wells, junior

P: Lindsey Wohlgemuth, Lincoln, sophomore

Honorable mention

IF: Hannah Churchill, Franklin, senior

IF: Ava Wentela, McDaniel, senior

IF: Nevaeh Jackson, McDaniel, senior

IF: Sara Cass, Cleveland, junior

IF: Vivian Schroedel, Cleveland, sophomore

IF: Lucy Goldring, Lincoln, junior

IF: Margot Kalmanson, Grant, junior

IF: Jeannie Ederer, Roosevelt, freshman

IF: Gigi Thurston, Roosevelt, junior

IF: Riley Grace, Wells, freshman

IF: Lillian Chang, Wells, junior

OF: Simone Chance, Cleveland, sophomore

OF: Lucy Anderson, McDaniel, sophomore

OF: Hayden Miramontes, Wells, sophomore

OF: Elliott Neves, Roosevelt, freshman

OF: Penny Thurston, Roosevelt, freshman

U: Sara Noble, Franklin, senior

U: Zoe Wise, Wells, junior

P: Amberlee Faas, Franklin, senior

P: Ava McMahon, Wells, freshman