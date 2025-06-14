Here’s the 2025 All-PIL softball first and second teams, plus honorable mentions
Published 10:54 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025
Roosevelt High School softball climbed back to the top of the PIL standings in 2025, winning a deciding game over Cleveland and earning a home playoff game.
The Roughriders naturally led the way on the All-PIL softball teams with nine selections, tied for the most. They had the most on the first team.
Along with that success came two of the three top honors, including Player of the Year in senior catcher Zulaykha Armstrachan.
The senior hit .472 this season with 41 runs scored, 13 RBIs and 20 stolen bases, all while providing leadership to a mostly young Roosevelt roster.
The Riders also took home Coach of the Year with Annaisabel Perez earning the honor in her first year guiding the Northsiders.
As for Pitcher of the Year, that honor went to Cleveland junior Jillian Lee who had a great year in the circle.
Lee pitched 103.2 innings and finished with a 2.84 ERA and 159 strikeouts compared to only 33 walks. Cleveland finished second in league and returned to the postseason.
Roosevelt earned nine selections on the All-PIL teams, tied with sixth-place Ida B. Wells who had four second-teamers and five honorable mentions.
Up next was McDaniel with eight, followed by Lincoln with seven and then a three-way tie between Grant, Franklin and Cleveland with six apiece.
Here is the complete list of All-PIL honors:
Coach of the Year: Annaisabel Perez, Roosevelt
Player of the Year: Zulaykha Armstrachan, Roosevelt
Pitcher of the Year: Jillian Lee, Cleveland
First team
IF: Livi Jones, Roosevelt, senior
IF: Nora DuLong, Grant, senior
IF: Jessie Brill, McDaniel, sophomore
IF: Bobbi Jean Wixon, Franklin, sophomore
IF: Kailen Steffek, Cleveland, junior
IF: Delaney Qualls, Lincoln, senior
C: Zulaykha Armstrachan, Roosevelt, senior
C: Kaylie Schmitz, McDaniel, junior
U: Brooke Aman, Franklin, sophomore
OF: Jordan Vilchis, Franklin, senior
OF: Aria Hein, Grant, sophomore
OF: Leslie Homan, Roosevelt, senior
OF: Anna Gladwin, McDaniel, senior
P: Jillian Lee, Cleveland, junior
P: Ruby Frish, Roosevelt, sophomore
P: Hazel Heron, Grant, sophomore
Second team
IF: Annabella Murphy, Roosevelt, freshman
IF: Anya Rumage, Grant, sophomore
IF: Abby Butler, Grant, sophomore
IF: Amira Edwards, McDaniel, freshman
IF: Keira Thomas, Wells, senior
IF: Ella Spangler, Lincoln, senior
C: Evie Littrell, Lincoln, senior
C: Jillian Warberg, Wells, freshman
U: Darby Drozdenko, Lincoln, junior
OF: Tiffany Jordan, McDaniel, junior
OF: Jade Malech, Lincoln, freshman
OF: Clara Waldron, Cleveland, junior
OF: Kai Wisher, Wells, senior
P: Sam Stevens, Wells, junior
P: Lindsey Wohlgemuth, Lincoln, sophomore
Honorable mention
IF: Hannah Churchill, Franklin, senior
IF: Ava Wentela, McDaniel, senior
IF: Nevaeh Jackson, McDaniel, senior
IF: Sara Cass, Cleveland, junior
IF: Vivian Schroedel, Cleveland, sophomore
IF: Lucy Goldring, Lincoln, junior
IF: Margot Kalmanson, Grant, junior
IF: Jeannie Ederer, Roosevelt, freshman
IF: Gigi Thurston, Roosevelt, junior
IF: Riley Grace, Wells, freshman
IF: Lillian Chang, Wells, junior
OF: Simone Chance, Cleveland, sophomore
OF: Lucy Anderson, McDaniel, sophomore
OF: Hayden Miramontes, Wells, sophomore
OF: Elliott Neves, Roosevelt, freshman
OF: Penny Thurston, Roosevelt, freshman
U: Sara Noble, Franklin, senior
U: Zoe Wise, Wells, junior
P: Amberlee Faas, Franklin, senior
P: Ava McMahon, Wells, freshman