Mt. Hood Community College Class of 2025 marches on Published 12:38 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

Higher education is often a difficult trail. Especially for the many different types of students who find themselves at Mt. Hood Community College.

Some are teenagers balancing high school with an early start, while others return to school later in life. There are students balancing work, raising kids, long commutes, caring for family, and so much more. Homework is often juggled with all the other responsibilities of life.

All of it can be overwhelming, and daunting. Which is what makes their collective achievement so much more impactful.

“Graduating is an incredible accomplishment,” said Lisa Skari, president of MHCC. “Each of you have faced steep grades, but you kept going. You have reached a summit years in the making.”

Mt. Hood Community College Class of 2025

Hail from 17 countries

Youngest graduate is 16

Oldest graduate is 69

59% are the first in their family to attend college

50 are veterans

“Mt. Hood Community College graduates are climbers,” Skari said. “The summit is yours, the views are just beginning.”

Mt. Hood Community College celebrated the Class of 2025 during its 58th commencement ceremony Saturday, June 14, at Earl Klapstein Stadium, 26000 S.E. Stark St.

The college was feeling extra festive during commencement. This was the first after the school passed a historic bond during the 2025 May Special Election.

“We are celebrating a bright new chapter not just in your lives, but our history,” Skari said.

The ceremony included Rep. Travis Nelson, D-Portland; Rep. Christine Drazen, R-Clackamas County; and Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Gresham.

The college awarded 967 degrees and certificates, and 230 GEDs. The largest number was in the healthcare field (226), followed by transfer degree programs (187). Mt. Hood has 412 graduates on the honor roll, 110 of whom are also on the President’s List for earning a GPA of 3.85 or higher.

Nikki Sirstad was the GED graduate speaker. She was inspired by her daughter to pursue further education. She is now eyeing career opportunities to advocate for underrepresented communities.

“Small things make a difference,” she said. “We are all different — but life would be so boring if we were the same.”

The other student speaker was Rachel Jones, a multi-sport athlete and member of the Associated Students of MHCC. She is studying business with the goal of entering the field of corporate law.

“Celebrate this pivotal moment in your life,” Jones said. “This shows the importance of connections, support and loyalty.”

“Cherish not only the achievements, but the friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime,” she added.