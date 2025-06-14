Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots armed suspect in Gresham Published 11:42 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

A man is dead after being shot by a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputy during an incident in Gresham Friday night, June 13.

At about 7:30 p.m. Gresham Police officers, assisted by MCSO deputies, responded to a physical disturbance on Northeast 162nd Avenue near Northeast Glisan Street. Witnesses said one of the people involved in the incident was armed. When officers attempted to contact the armed man, he fled on foot.

During the ensuing search a deputy located the suspect in a nearby neighborhood. That deputy fatally shot the suspect. A Gresham police officer also used a “less-lethal” projectile. Officers provided emergency medical care for the suspect until an ambulance arrived. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say a handgun was found near where the shooting occurred.

Police are not identifying the man shot and killed at this time. The involved deputy is on critical incident leave. That is standard practice for any fatal shooting by law enforcement.

The East County Major Crimes team is leading the investigation. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office will also review the findings.