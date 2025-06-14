Touring in support of album ‘Duality,’ Lindsey Stirling plays with Oregon Symphony Published 4:00 pm Saturday, June 14, 2025

Lindsey Stirling is playing with the Oregon Symphony in the symphony's final event of the season, Wednesday, June 18. (Courtesy Photo: Heather Koepp)

Here’s a reminder on a Portland event coming up soon:

Superstar rock violinist Lindsey Stirling performs with Oregon Symphony, “Night with the Oregon Symphony,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

For tickets: orsymphony.org. It’s the symphony’s final concert of the season.

She’s touring in support of her new album “Duality.” Stirling has long been popular for her fusion of electronic violin and orchestral grandeur, and is now stepping into the world of orchestral music.

From publicity: “With bold new music from her album ‘Duality,’ Stirling continues to push boundaries, blending intricate instrumentals and her signature pop flair in this one-of-a-kind concert experience that’s as majestic as it is energetic.”

About the album:

“Duality” showcases her fearless artistry, blending pop influences, cinematic compositions, and left-of-center pop. Collaborating with top producers like Graham Muron and Lucky West, the album delivers both intricate instrumentals and bold, modern melodies. Songs like “Eye Of The Untold Her,” produced by Mako and co-written with Hans Zimmer collaborator Steve Mazzaro, reflect her passion for storytelling through music, while tracks like “Inner Gold” and “Survive” highlight her pop sensibilities.