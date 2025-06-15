Wilson: Police not helping ICE and Portland doesn’t need National Guard Published 1:50 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson defended the Portland Police Bueau’s handling of protesters at the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement building in South Portland and said the city does not need help from the National Guard following overnight clashes there.

Police responded to a tense situation that eventually attracted hundreds of protesters after the conclusion of the peaceful “No Kings” demonstration in downtown on Saturday, June 14. Wilson issued a statement Sunday that said the peolice were not helping ICE enforce federal immigration laws, even though three people were arrested.

Here is Wilson’s full statement:

“An estimated 50,000 Portlanders marched together in solidarity and protest yesterday, joining demonstrations from across the nation. We celebrate all those who peacefully and powerfully raised their voices against Federal overreach, which are deeply held values in both Portland and our nation.

“Miles from the planned demonstration, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility was damaged by fireworks and other materials. The Incident Command team learned of one federal officer being injured and sent resources to assist, but learned he did not require medical treatment. Later in the evening, PPB was notified that two additional officers received minor injuries and they, too, did not require treatment. The Portland Police Bureau responded swiftly, arrested one person, and cleared a path for a medical evacuation, which was ultimately not required. Later in the evening, a small group of demonstrators remained at the facility and the majority were exercising their constitutional right to free speech while remaining law abiding. However, PPB did step in to make targeted arrests when they had probable cause of criminal behavior.

“Portland is a sanctuary city within a sanctuary state, and the Portland Police Bureau serves and protects our community. We affirm the right to free speech and expression while emphasizing that violence, destruction, and obstruction carry consequences. Portland complies with all applicable federal and state laws and will not obstruct lawful federal enforcement operations.

“Our officers will not be used as agents of ICE, but will intervene when criminal acts occur. Accordingly, our officers have maintained a presence at the facility during demonstrations. It is important to note that just because arrests are not made at the scene, when tensions are high, that does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later. Even when arrests do not happen in the moment, PPB members will continue to conduct follow-up investigations, make arrests, and forward cases to the Multnomah County District Attorney for prosecution.

“Portland has not requested and does not require the intervention of the National Guard. Deploying military troops to the heart of an American city, as the administration has in Los Angeles, is an unwarranted, unprecedented, and unconstitutional action. If we witness federal abuse following this incident or any other pretext, we will bring it to light, take legal action, and take the fight to federal courts, where we will prevail.”