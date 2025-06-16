Car flips onto Woodburn lawn after being struck in DUII hit and run Published 11:59 am Monday, June 16, 2025

Woodburn police arrested a driver Saturday after they were accused of crashing into a parked car, flipping it over.

Just past 12:30 a.m., June 14, officers responded to a crash near Second Street and Church Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found multiple damaged vehicles, including a Cadillac and a Honda sedan.

According to authorities, investigators determined the Cadillac had been speeding south on Second Street when it crashed into the parked Honda, flipping the Honda into the front yard of a nearby home. The Honda was unoccupied during the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Cadillac then fled the scene on foot, but officers located the driver nearby and arrested them on suspicion of DUII and hit and run. According to police, the driver was uninjured.