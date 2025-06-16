Reynolds graduate serves as submariner in U.S. Navy Published 9:10 am Monday, June 16, 2025

A recent Reynolds High graduate is serving as a submariner in the U.S. Navy.

Fireman Logan Nading, an East Multnomah County native, is assigned to USS Georgia, homeported at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia. As a submariner, Nading is part of a small percentage of personnel continuing a 125-year legacy.

Nading joined the Navy one year ago, and he now serves as a machinist’s mate.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted knowledge,” he said. “I wanted to learn how things work. My family is very hands-on and knows how to do things, so I wanted that same understanding.”

He graduated from Reynolds High School in 2023. His father, who served in the Army for 12 years, was an inspiration.

“(My dad) supported me in different ways throughout my career, by giving me advice and simply understanding what I was going through.”

Nading also picked up valuable skills while growing up and attending school.

“My hometown taught me when to speak and when to be silent,” Nading said. “I really learned the importance of knowing when it’s the right time to talk and when it’s the right time to just put yourself into your work.”

Navy submarines

Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay has ballistic-missile and guided-missile submarines. They are capable of conducting operations in the Atlantic, Arctic, Easter Pacific, Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea. The base can support the Trident II missile, which is a nuclear variety that launches from a submarine. Kings Bay is the only base with that distinction.

The Navy’s submarine force is capable of rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world.

Nading has had many opportunities during his burgeoning military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is knowing that I can be relied upon,” he said. “I am skilled enough at my job that I know people can rely on me to get work done.”

“To me, serving means giving back,” he added. “The Navy has taught me life skills while at the same time allowing me to give back. I like the idea that I am keeping people safe.”

Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink, Navy Office of Community Outreach, conducted the interview.