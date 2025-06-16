Seconds separate pair of fires in rural Wasington County over Father’s Day weekend Published 4:59 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Fire crews battle a house fire in rural Washington County Saturday, June 14. (Courtesy TVF&R) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Crews from TVF&R battle a house fire on S.W. Leann Court in rural Washington County. (Submitted by TVF&R) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more TVF&R crews battle a barn fire in rural Washington County. (Courtesy TVF&R)

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews had their hands full Father’s Day weekend, battling both a house fire and a barn fire in unincorporated Washington County just minutes apart.

At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, fire crews responded to reports of flames engulfing the back half of a two-story home on Southwest Leann Court south of Aloha.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews assisted TVF&R as a column of smoke became visible from the road and, finding heavy fire, the incident was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

Crews were able to knock down flames in the attic and throughout the home. Occupants of the home had evacuated and were unharmed.

According to TVF&R, neighbors were evacuated from adjacent homes, and firefighters defended several structures to make sure the fire didn’t spread. At one point floating embers ignited a roof across the street. Those flames were extinguished before causing damage to the interior of the home.

The initial fire was largely brought under control within an hour. Three people were displaced from the home and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Investigators are determining the cause of the fire.

At about the same time, approximately 3:39 p.m., TVF&R reported a barn fire at 16661 S.W. Midway Road south of Hillsboro.

Crews discovered a two-story barn fully involved with flames threatening nearby trees and vehicles. Heavy fire was reported, and the barn’s roof partially collapsed. The fire agency says the barn was a total loss and crews were mopping up within an hour.

The fire was determined to be caused by a mechanical problem with a vehicle that was inside the barn. No additional structures were harmed in the barn fire.