Short List: Upcoming events include Risk/Reward, Edgefield Brewfest, Milk Carton Boat Race Published 3:35 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Live Music

The Tribune runs a list of notable concerts each month under title “Live Music” on its website, portlandtribune.com/lifestyle. Check it out — each and every month.

Reminder: Superstar rock violinist Lindsey Stirling performs with Oregon Symphony, “Night with the Oregon Symphony,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (orsymphony.org).

Tribute act Live Dead & Brothers plays the music of Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, June 19-20 at Alberta Rose Theatre (albertarosetheatre.com).

Oregon Zoo Nights gets started with Hit Machine, 5 p.m. Friday, June 20 (oregonzoo.org). The series continues each Friday at 5 p.m. through Aug. 22 (except with Jacquie Roar concert, Thursday, July 3).

Risk/Reward

The 2025 Risk/Reward Festival of New Performance takes place June 20-22 at Portland Institute for Contemporary Art (PICA), 15 N.E. Hancock St., Portland. It’s the 17th year of the festival; there will be scores of artists and multiple performances each day in such disciplines as theater, puppetry, dance and more (risk-reward.org).

Playwright Festival 2025

Profile Theatre launches its 2025-26 season by hosting the Playwright Festival 2025, June 20-28, featuring Guggenheim fellows Jen Silverman and Mike Lew. The festival brings together Profile’s featured playwrights in residence to develop new plays to be premiered during Profile’s 2026-27 season. It culminates with Silverman’s play-in-progress “Untitled Houdini Project” on June 26, Lew’s play-in-progress “Alpha Asians” on June 27 and an artist soiree and reception with both playwrights June 28.

More: profiletheatre.org.

Juneteenth

There are several events in Portland to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery and the emancipation of African American slaves. It’s Thursday, June 19 this year. A big Portland celebration will be on the weekend. The 53rd Juneteenth Oregon Parade and Festival is Saturday, June 21. The 11 a.m. parade is called “The Clara Peoples Freedom Trail Parade,” down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., followed by the public festival (guest speakers, stage performers, live music, vendors, exhibits, children’s activities) at Lillis Albina Park, North Flint Avenue/Russell Street.

Edgefield Brewfest

They’ll be serving up some of Pacific Northwest’s finest craft beers and ciders at the McMenamins Edgefield Brewfest, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, June 21. There’ll be a BBQ, food, lawn games and music (mcmenamins.com).

‘Icons: Pride Goes Pop!’

It’s a concert presented by Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. The full program “Icons: Pride Goes Pop!” features songs by queer icons through history and today (pdxgmc.org).

Milk Carton Boat Race

The 2025 Milk Carton Boat Race, the final Rose Festival event, will take place at Westmoreland Park with racing beginning at noon Sunday, June 22. Children ages seven and up are eligible to compete, and there are also divisions for teens, adults, and groups of mixed ages — all of them building cool crafts out of milk cartons. The race takes place in the casting pond at Westmoreland Park (rosefestival.org).