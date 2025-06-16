West Linn’s The Vintage receives $18K through Oregon Main Street grant program Published 2:18 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

A division of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department recently awarded $17,900 to West Linn’s Historic Willamette Main Street to complete repairs at The Vintage, a 100-year-old house at 1665 Willamette Falls Drive that is now home to several local businesses.

Oregon Heritage, the division within the state parks and rec department, announced the 35 recipients of the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant, including Historic Willamette, last week.

With the grant funds, Historic Willamette and building owner Nicole Budden will make several repairs and upgrades at the home, including repairing a leaning pillar, restoring the ceiling and lighting, refinishing the original fir flooring and upgrading the kitchen for expanded use.

The 1924 bungalow-style home now known as The Vintage was originally built as a parsonage for the nearby Willamette United Methodist Church. Today it is home to Budden’s The Vintage boutique store and Encore Cottage Decor. The Vintage also hosts pop-up businesses throughout the year and rents office space to remote workers.

“I am so happy about the grant. It will make a big difference on the historic parsonage, now The Vintage,” Budden said.