Chaos and community collide for Cornelius Riot & Roots Punk Art Fest Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Punk riffs and radical art are taking over Cornelius’ weekly farmers market in a one-night mashup of music, produce and political expression.

The Riot & Roots Punk Art Fest brings the noise from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the Adelante Mujeres Cornelius Farmers Market — now located in the former Grande Foods parking lot at 1591 N. Adair St.

Shoppers can grab fresh fruits and veggies while headbanging to live performances from four local punk and ska bands, with a setlist featuring the likes of The Hellas and Los MalHablados. Art aficionados can browse locally made pieces and artisanal goods from more than 20 artists slinging one-of-a-kind creations.

“We’re coming together to showcase the intersection of punk music, radical art and activism that inspires social change,” organizers said in a release.

The full-fledged rock show is happening this week only, but there’ll be plenty more opportunities to support local businesses in downtown Cornelius this summer.

The Friday night market sprouted in 2020 as an offshoot of Adelante Mujeres’ popular Forest Grove market. Creating a crosscultural exchange, the weekly event serves as a way to cultivate small Latine farmers and food producers while celebrating local traditions.

As with its Forest Grove counterpart, the Cornelius market event accepts SNAP/EBT, WIC and Senior Farm Direct coupons — matching up to $20 per market day through Double Up Food Bucks and EBT Cash Produce Match.

The market runs every Friday through Aug. 29. Learn more at adelantefarmersmarket.org.