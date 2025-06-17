Oregon City man charged after Saturday protest at Portland ICE facility Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

An Oregon City man faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly assaulting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during a protest Saturday, June 14 at the ICE facility in south Portland. Joshua Cartrette, 46, of Oregon City and a Gresham man face federal charges for conduct that took place that evening.

Cartrette was arrested Saturday and appeared before a federal judge Monday. The judge ordered him released with certain conditions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced the charge against Cartrette Monday, noting the case was being investigated by the Federal Protective Services and the FBI.

“On June 14, 2025, thousands of people engaged in peaceful protests in Portland, Oregon,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit. “At approximately 1 p.m., individuals began gathering around the ICE building.”

The affidavit states that a Customs and Border Protection Tactical Unit officer was the “adult victim (AV)” of Cartrette, but does not make it clear how exactly Cartrette harmed the victim officer, other than causing the officer to fear being hit by one of the tear gas canisters deployed by agents and kicked by Cartrette.

“AV observed Joshua CARTRETTE push one BORTAC agent and kick multiple deployed tear gas canisters toward AV and other BORTAC agents,” the affidavit states. “While the canisters did not contact AV or cause injury, AV expressed concern that one of the deployed cannisters would strike AV or another agent. CARTRETTE was taken into custody at that time.”

The affidavit does not refer to the agent that Cartrette allegedly pushed as a victim.

Cartrette’s listed lawyer, a federal defense attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While thousands of people protested the Trump administration and its continued escalation of immigration enforcement in a peaceful protest in downtown Portland Saturday, protesters at the ICE facility broke through a door in the building, prompting Portland police to declare a riot.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed in a statement on the social media platform X that four federal officers were injured in Saturday’s protests at the Portland ICE building.

“Secretary Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law,” the post said. “If you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”