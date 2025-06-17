Oregon lawmakers designate T-bone as new state steak Published 6:36 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

New state symbol honors Oregon ranchers after resolution passes both chambers

The Beaver State has officially added a piece of meat to its list of state symbols.

The T-bone, a cut of beef taken from a cow’s short loin section near the spine, is officially the state steak after the Oregon House on Monday in a 50-2 vote passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 13. The Senate already passed the resolution, in a rare unanimous vote in March.

Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, the bill’s chief sponsor, said the resolution represents Oregon’s rich agricultural heritage and cattle ranching that has been present in Oregon since 1824.

“We’re honoring the people behind the plate — the hard-working ranchers, processors and rural communities that make it possible,” she said. “Let’s take this moment to stand with rural Oregon. Let’s lift up an industry that’s fed us, employed us and shaped our state’s identity for generations.”

But why the T-bone and not the ribeye, which tastes better to some lawmakers?

The Oregon CattleWomen chose the T-bone because the Cascade Mountains split Oregon in the shape of a T-bone. And cattle and calves were Oregon’s second-leading agricultural commodity in 2023, when Oregon had half a million beef cows and 1.2 million cattle and calves — totaling a value of production of nearly $985 million across all 36 of the state’s counties, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

The T-bone joins other state emblems, including the Chinook salmon as the state fish, the hazelnut as the state nut and milk as the state beverage. Most recently — and in a possible affront to Idaho — the potato beat out the onion to become Oregon’s official vegetable.

“Make no beef about it, today you do get to vote on the T-bone as the state steak, but in all sincerity, as you’re grilling this summer and enjoying time with family and friends, please remember ag, the cattle industry and what they do for the land and what they do for Oregon’s economy,” Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, told his House colleagues.

Lawmakers celebrated that 2023 designation by snacking on French fries provided by then-Rep. Janelle Bynum, now a member of Congress, who owned McDonald’s franchises at the time. On Monday, legislators chowed down on steaks grilled on a capitol patio for a “Meat and Greet.”