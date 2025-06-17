This beloved Portland deli welcomes new leadership, major investment Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Since 1979, Elephants Delicatessen has grown in Portland from a single flagship location to one of the region’s beloved institutions for slurpable soups, devourable deli sandwiches and more.

Grown under the leadership of Anne and Scott Weaver, Elephants Delicatessen appointed retail executive Martin McClanan as chief executive officer and Kyo Koo as the director of production, managing its commercial kitchens in Portland and Milwaukie.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Martin to Elephants,” Anne Weaver said in a news release. “His combination of food and beverage knowledge, digital savvy, passion for sustainable food systems, and love for this region makes him a perfect fit for our next chapter. ”

McClanan has experience in specialty food, e-commerce and retail, having previously served as CEO of Norm Thompson, RedEnvelope and GiftTree. He also has served as the chair on the nonprofit board of the James Beard Public Market, along with being a longtime adviser to food and wine businesses in Oregon and California.

Since the summer of 2024, McClanan has worked as a consultant for Elephants Delicatessen.

“As a longtime admirer of Elephants and the values it represents, I’m honored to lead the company that Anne and the Elephants team have built into the future,” McClanan said in a statement.

Anne and Scott Weaver will remain with the company; Scott Weaver will remain as the executive chef and Anne Weaver will become a strategic adviser.

McClanan continued: “Elephants Deli stands for something bigger than any given food item — it’s about the ability to connect people through the food we enjoy each day. It is about the amazing people who make it, serve it, enjoy it and the distinctive places that the community comes together. I look forward to working alongside this incredible team and the Oregon food community to make Elephants a place that generations of Portlanders connect for many years to come.”

Koo joins the company with a wealth of culinary knowledge and operational experience with Cook Unity chef-crafted meal delivery service and as the previous chef of restaurants including Clark Lewis and Blue Hour, and as the former chef de partie at Mugaritz in Spain.

“Kyo Koo’s skills as a culinary leader for both fine dining and producing superior quality meals at scale is the perfect background and opportune time for Elephants. I am looking forward to working closely with him to carry on Elephants reputation for better foods made daily locally in Portland,” Scott Weaver said in a statement.

New investments

Henry Hillman increased his previous investments in Elephants Delicatessen with additional capital to grow its seven delis and catering business, and to expand its partnerships with companies like New Seasons Market and Williams Sonoma.

Elephants Delicatessen will remain locally owned and managed.

Hillman will become the majority owner of the company, with this investment, and the Weavers will retain a minority ownership stake.

How Elephants Delicatessen started

Elephants Delicatessen started on April 19, 1979, after the two took over a failing deli, knocked down a wall or two, and worked tirelessly to bring Portland a specialty food store.

In 1984, it served its first bowl of a perennial favorite: tomato orange soup.

Anne Weaver began her tenure with the company in 1980 and has served as CEO for more than 40 years.

She has been with Elephants Delicatessen throughout its evolution, embracing both tradition and innovation to lead the company.

Weaver’s greatest source of pride is in growing the company and achieving their certification as a B Corp, according to a news release, a designation for a community-improving company. Scott Weaver, has served as Elephants Delicatessen’s executive chef since 1983, feeding Portland and the “Elephants Herd” with his gift for crafting delicious food.

For more, visit elephantsdeli.com.