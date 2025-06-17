Tigard, Tualatin softball & baseball players earn all-league honors in the Three Rivers League Published 8:17 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

West Linn won the Three Rivers League softball championship this past season, and as a result, the Lions dominated the list of all-leaguers, claiming the player and coach of the year honors, along with 11 total honorees.

But Tigard and Tualatin were well-represented, with the Tigers boasting seven honorees, while the Timberwolves tallied five.

Headlining Tigard’s list of honorees were senior pitcher Avery Rust and junior catcher Kenna Clark who earned first team honors.

The Tigers were 16-13 overall this season and advanced to the state quarterfinals before losing a 1-0 game to eventual champion Sherwood, and Rust and Clark were key contributors to the team’s success.

Additionally, Tigard senior Claire Masters, junior Taylor Sirois, and freshman Brooklyn Robinson earned second team honors.

Also recognized by the league, were senior Adrieanna Perez and junior Kiarra Belli who were honorable mention.

Tualatin finished fourth in the league and were 16-12 overall, earning a trip to the state playoffs where they defeated Glencoe in the first round before falling to McMinnville 6-5 a round later.

The Timberwolves had two players earn first team honors, with seniors Ava Diaz and Sadie Guyette making the grade.

Additionally, Tualatin put senior Paley Sullivan and freshman Reese Strode on the second team.

Also recognized was junior Emalee Andrade who was honorable mention.

West Linn put four players on the first team, three on the second, and had four earn honorable mention.

Oregon City put four players on the first and second teams, while Lake Oswego had two first-teamers, and Lakeridge had a first and second-teamer respectively.

West Linn junior McKayla Castro was the league’s Player of the Year; Oregon City’s Ellie Joseph was the Pitcher of the Year; and West Linn head coach Gina Garvey was the Coach of the Year.

On the baseball diamond it was too West Linn that reigned supreme, winning the league followed by Lake Oswego, Tualatin, Lakeridge, Tigard and Oregon City.

The Lions had 14 players honored on the list of all-leaguers, including seven first-teamers, a second-teamer, and six more honorable mention.

Tigard, Tualatin, Lake Oswego and Lakeridge all had three first-teamers, with the Tigers putting senior infielder Landon Duchane, along with senior pitcher and infielder Alex Pearson who earned such as both a pitcher and first baseman on the list.

Tigard also had senior Connor Reilly, senior Oliver Jones, and junior Ryan Frye earn second team honors, while senior Dominic Taylor and junior Cam McCormack were honorable mention.

Tualatin who finished 16-11 overall and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs had a total of eight honorees.

Timberwolves who earned first team were seniors Jordan Araiza and Isaac Pfeifer, along with junior Trenton Hertzog.

Tualatin second-teamers included junior Owen Hagerman, senior Brayden Buck, and Hertzog again, earning such as a utility man to go with his first team pitching honors.

Additionally, juniors Cole Newton and Ben Fong were honorable mention.

Hertzog shared the league’s Pitcher of the Year honor with West Linn’s Carson Boyer, while West Linn’s Danny Wideman was the Player of the Year, and West Linn’s Joe Monahan was the Coach of the Year.