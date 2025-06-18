PHOTOS: Centennial celebrates Class of 2025 during commencement
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025
1/17
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates acknowledge their families during Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
2/17
Swipe or click to see more
Jae Beuving waves to family during Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
3/17
Swipe or click to see more
Brooklyn Boyd patiently sits on floor before Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
4/17
Swipe or click to see more
Sofiia Kalchuk (left) poses for a picture with her older brother, David, June 11 before Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
5/17
Swipe or click to see more
Brenda Ortega poses for a picture with her 4-month-old daughter, Catalina, before Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
6/17
Swipe or click to see more
Basheera Rasoli, displays an Afghanistan flag around her shoulders June 11 before Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
7/17
Swipe or click to see more
Families acknowledge their graduates during Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
8/17
Swipe or click to see more
Centennial High’s Concert Choir perform the National Anthem during the school’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
9/17
Swipe or click to see more
A graduate decorated their cap for Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
10/17
Swipe or click to see more
Graduates follow each into Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Centennial High’s graduation.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
11/17
Swipe or click to see more
Edwyn Gonzalez Hernandez walks towards Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Centennial High’s graduation with his aunt, Etelvina Torres, (right) representing Edwyn’s mom and dad in Mexico, and his friend Jefferson Lopez.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
12/17
Swipe or click to see more
Ngoc Bach (left) and Thuy Dinh pose for a picture with
Ried Woodlee, English Language Development teacher, before Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
13/17
Swipe or click to see more
Saoirse Newman stand in line before entering Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Centennial High’s graduation.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
14/17
Swipe or click to see more
Sowda Yusuf enters Veterans Memorial Coliseum for Centennial High’s graduation.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
15/17
Swipe or click to see more
Joseph Stone waves his hat to say hello to his girlfriend, Destiny Roysdon, during Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
16/17
Swipe or click to see more
Julia Ioanis delivers the senior class president address during Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
17/17
Swipe or click to see more
Natalie Hernandez holds picture of friend, Gianna Jael Lopez, who passed away on March 31, before Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
(Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)
The latest convocation of Eagles have taken flight.
Centennial celebrated the Class of 2025 during commencement Wednesday evening, June 11. The ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It was a gathering with plenty of pomp and circumstance, allowing loved ones, families, friends and community members to cheer on the seniors as they strode across the stage with diplomas in hand.