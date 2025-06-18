PHOTOS: Centennial celebrates Class of 2025 during commencement

Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

By Christopher Keizur

Graduates acknowledge their families during Centennial High’s graduation at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. (Jaime Valdez/The Outlook)

The latest convocation of Eagles have taken flight.

Centennial celebrated the Class of 2025 during commencement Wednesday evening, June 11. The ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It was a gathering with plenty of pomp and circumstance, allowing loved ones, families, friends and community members to cheer on the seniors as they strode across the stage with diplomas in hand.

