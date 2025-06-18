Hillsboro selects operator for city’s first year-round homeless shelter Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

As the pieces come together for Hillsboro’s first year-round homeless shelter, the city has named a longtime community nonprofit to lead its operations.

Project Homeless Connect Washington County has been selected to run the new shelter at 311 S.W. 17th Ave., near Dairy Creek Park and WinCo — on track to open this winter.

Chosen by the city of Hillsboro and Washington County following a competitive selection process, Project Homeless Connect stood out for its trauma-informed care, housing-first approach and deep local partnerships. The Hillsboro-based nonprofit brings seven years of shelter management experience and a staffing model boasting 24/7 support, as well as bilingual, bicultural services designed to meet the diverse needs of guests.

The organization has already begun working with project partners on-site and will take the lead in shaping shelter policies and developing a community-driven neighborhood plan. A public open house is also in the works.

Construction is progressing quickly, with electrical systems complete, individual shelter pods installed, drywall underway, solar panels in place and plumbing work ongoing. Substantial completion is expected this fall, according to the city of Hillsboro.

Once finished, the shelter will provide space for up to 75 guests and offer wrap-around services through meals, hygiene and laundry facilities, and housing navigation resources — every day and night of the year. The layout spans indoor congregate sleeping areas and 40 individual shelter pods, with accommodations for guests with pets.

The $17 million project is being funded through a mix of local, state and federal sources, including $8.3 million from the Metro Supportive Housing Services measure allocated through Washington County. Ongoing operations will also be supported by Metro’s voter-approved funding stream.