Play, learn on: New gym, classrooms completed at Stoller Middle School Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more A multi-use court at Stoller Middle School can be used for tennis, volleyball, pickle ball, badminton and other uses. (Submitted by Beaverton School District) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more An open gathering area is pictured at the newly-completed Stoller Middle School. (Courtesy of Beaverton School District) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more A new gymnasium floor is a product of improvements at Stoller Middle School. (Courtesy of Beaverton School District)

The Beaverton School District is welcoming the completion of improvements to Stoller Middle School, including a sporty new gymnasium and four new classrooms.

“The building is complete,” Anne Karel, the district’s construction project manager, said. “We’ve had our temporary occupancy since May 13. We even let some of the students use the space before the last day of school, to get some of those eighth graders in there.”

Completion coincided with the school’s 25th birthday celebration, allowing the community to see new spaces.

Nearly $9 million from the district’s 2022 bond was allotted to construct four new classrooms and an auxiliary gym. The gym, complete with basketball hoops and maple flooring, will be used for physical education instruction, although its main gym will remain.

Bond passage made it possible to remove portable classrooms.

“The school board voted prior to this bond to eliminate portables, and this site had approximately nine,” Karel said. “It warranted having permanent classrooms as well as this teaching gym.”

Karel said the project, including a new exterior sports court, has gone smoothly.

“It means better physical education and a better all-around classroom experience for the students,” she said. “Everybody’s really excited about the new space.”

Two other major projects are among the byproducts of the 2022 bond: A new Raleigh Hills Elementary and a new Beaverton High. Raleigh Hills is set to be completed in fall 2026, with the new high school completed by August 2026.