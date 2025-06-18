Sherwood learn-to-swim franchise set to open this fall Published 9:20 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Goldfish Swim School plans to open in the Parkway Village South retail center this fall. (Courtesy photo: Goldfish Swim School)

As Sherwood’s new Parkway Village South retail center begins opening shops in the 36,000-square-foot complex later this summer and into the fall, one unique business will be an indoor swim school for children.

In the fall, Goldfish Swim School plans to open in a state-of-the-art, 90-degree pool complete with a viewing area for parents and tropical-themed decor.

The school boasts a “unique curriculum and small class size” designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for both kids and parents alike, according to a news release.

Alex Tyler, a competitive swimmer turned entrepreneur, will operate the Sherwood learn-to-swim franchise. He also owns and operates the West Linn Goldfish Swim School and the Vancouver, Washington, locations, which opened in February and April, respectively.

“As a lifelong swimmer who began competing at age 4, I knew from the start that my journey with Goldfish Swim School would grow to make a positive impact on families and communities seeking high quality swim lessons for their kids,” Tyler said in a statement, noting that he and his wife, Anna, are the parents of two young daughters. “We’re passionate about helping families teach their children how to stay safer in and around water, providing communities with life-saving skills in a fun and flexible way — just as I experienced growing up.”

Each of the franchises of the Michigan-headquartered swim school create an estimated 50 jobs, swim school officials have said.

Meanwhile, other tenants in Parkway Village South opening in the coming months include IQ Credit Union, Komo Sushi, Prime Tap House and Colors Nails Spa.