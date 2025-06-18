Take an online survey to shape East Multnomah County roadways Published 11:42 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Multnomah County is looking for better ways to make roads safer.

An online survey is up through July 31 as part of the second phase of public outreach for the East Multnomah County Transportation Safety Action Plan. The county is seeking feedback on the top-10 safety priority roads and improvements.

The goal is to reduce traffic deaths, crashes and close calls.

“More than 1000 residents participated during the first phase of public outreach and now we’re using that input to shape the recommendations we’re putting forward,” said Multnomah County Transportation Planning Manager Allison Boyd.

Participation in the survey enters you into a $50 grocery store gift card raffle.

There will also be tables at upcoming community events:

Wood Village Night Out, 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Wood Village Baptist Church

Fairview on the Green, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Community Park.

The survey will shape roads in Gresham, Fairview, Wood Village, Troutdale, and unincorporated parts of East Multnomah County. The Transportation Safety Action Plan will serve as a roadmap for future projects and funding. The final plan will be completed by the fall.