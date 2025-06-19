Lake Oswego council adjusts budget due to increased parks and recreation costs Published 12:00 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

With expenses for projects coming in higher than anticipated, the Lake Oswego City Council approved a supplemental budget adjustment that will provide $2 million more in funding for the parks and recreation department during a meeting Tuesday, June 17.

The city adjusted the department’s budget from $34,971,564 to $36,971,564, with the additional expenditure coming from contingencies. The extra costs primarily relate to the buildout of the new Lake Oswego Recreation & Aquatic Center, which came in $1.3 million more expensive than previous projections. The center is now open.

“Some of the projects the Parks and Recreation Department have been working on are coming in a little higher than originally budgeted two years ago. This is a trend the City has seen on most of its projects during this high inflation construction environment,” the staff report reads.

The city also approved a $700,000 increase in the fire department’s budgets related to the costs of wildland firefighting across the state and minor budget changes related to tennis class programming.