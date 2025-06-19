Metro provides Lake Oswego with grant related to costs of January 2024 storm Published 12:06 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

The Metro regional government is providing the city of Lake Oswego with $186,405 to offset costs related to removing debris after the January 2024 icestorm.

The ice storm was one of the most damaging storms in recent memory and led to hundreds of trees in the community falling down, including on local residences. It took the city months to clean up debris across local streets, parks and other public facilities.

Lake Oswego, according to the June 17 City Council meeting staff report, spent approximately $1.5 million to respond to the storm and has received about $772,000 in reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency so far. It expects to recoup 75% of costs from FEMA and the Metro funding provided another avenue for covering expenses.