North Portland gets new Delta Carts food truck pod Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

Nine food carts made North Portland their home on Tuesday, June 17, with the opening of Delta Carts.

This family-friendly food truck pod, 1223 N. Hayden Meadows Drive, features a range of flavors from Mayan cuisine to Indian food.

“We’re thrilled to open a fun new food cart pod for people living in or visiting North Portland,” Vanessa Sturgeon, president and CEO of TMT Development, said in a news release.

TMT Development is the real estate firm that owns the site.

Food carts that already have signed a lease and will serve food include:

Indian Tadka House: Indian curry dishes, biryani and naan, including chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, vindaloo and more.

Korean Tiger: Authentic Korean cuisine, including beef bulgogi, bibimbap, galbi and kimbap.

Ta Bueno Ne: Mayan food, including panuchos, salbutes, burritos and street tacos.

Getta Gyro: Traditional Greek gyros, including lamb, beef, chicken, falafel and vegetarian options, as well as Greek salads.

PDX Philly Cheese Hub: Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, onion rings and fries.

M24 Sushi

“Delta Carts offers diverse and high-quality food and beverage options for families and visitors in the Delta Park area,” Sturgeon continued. “The new food carts will appeal to both casual diners, people attending events at Delta Park and other venues in the area, as well as boaters as they head to and from the Columbia River.”

This group of food pods are off of Interstate 5, and are in proximity to Portland International Raceway, Delta Park Sports Complex and the Portland Expo Center.