Reynolds Class of 2025 ‘step up and step out’ with festive graduation Published 5:00 am Thursday, June 19, 2025

1/12 Swipe or click to see more A group of graduates pose for a photo as they leave the Coliseum main floor at the conclusion of the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 2/12 Swipe or click to see more Dilana Cardona waves to the cheers of family after receiving her diploma during the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 3/12 Swipe or click to see more Ethan Martinez Rodriquez holds his diploma high in response to cheering family during the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 4/12 Swipe or click to see more Josephine Crowder fist bumps a faculty member as the graduates proceed to begin the processional during the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 5/12 Swipe or click to see more Juwisanne Ceasar holds her diploma high and shouts out to cheering family during the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 6/12 Swipe or click to see more Isabella Vue is congratulated by a fellow graduate after receiving her diploma during the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 7/12 Swipe or click to see more Freddi Ramos Pacheco (left) and Rolando Ramos Vazquez (right) clasp hands as the leave the stage after receiving their diplomas during the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 8/12 Swipe or click to see more Graduating Pro Cantorum Seniors perform "Vienna" by Billy Joel during the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 9/12 Swipe or click to see more Anaely Mex Patron is named the winner of the Principal's Cup during the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 10/12 Swipe or click to see more Lillyan Maguire receives her diploma during the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 11/12 Swipe or click to see more Miranda Rosas Chavez dances to the sounds of a mariachi band in the Moda Center courtyard following the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook) 12/12 Swipe or click to see more Graduates (from left) Sho Lar Lay, Alex Krasny, Melak Hamo and Tyler Truong lead the student processional during the opening of the Reynolds High School Graduation ceremony at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2025. (John Lariviere/The Outlook)

One of the largest high school graduations in the state of Oregon gave loved ones plenty to cheer about.

Reynolds honored the Class of 2025 with plenty of pomp and circumstance during commencement Thursday evening, June 12, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

2025 Raiders

More than 450 graduates walked across the stage

80 earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher

43 earned a 4.0 or higher GPA

109 students earned the Seal of Biliteracy, demonstrating fluency in two languages

9 students earned the Seal of Multi-literacy, demonstrating fluency in three or more languages

72 earned Honors Diplomas

Collectively the class earned more than $34 million in scholarships, grants and awards

“Tonight is more than a ceremony — it is a celebration of achievement, of growth, and of the incredible journey that has brought each graduate to this moment,” said principal Mike Anderson. “(Graduation) is a marker of your hard work, perseverance and transformation.”

During the ceremony two people were remembered who died. Erich Schnieder was a teacher, and Ryan Rutledge was a member of the class.

“Tonight, we carry their memory with us — alongside the memories and love of others in our lives who have also passed,” Anderson said.

Brody Roit was the senior class speaker. He will attend Oregon State University in the fall.

“We will be stepping into another unknown: college, the military, the work force,” he said. “Whatever your unknown may be, know that you have the skills to be successful. Keep stepping up and stepping out.”