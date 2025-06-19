Search continues for missing West Linn woman Judith Roberts Published 2:01 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Over one month after her disappearance, the search continues for 81-year-old West Linn woman Judith Roberts.

On May 19, West Linn police announced they were searching for Roberts, who had last been in West Linn on May 16. Since then, police learned she was spotted in both Lincoln City and Florence on May 16.

West Linn Police Sergeant Bill Garland and Roberts’ daughter, Elizabeth Farley, both confirmed there have been no credible reports of information since those sightings.

“No credit card activity and no credible sightings of her or her car,” Farley said.

Roberts’ car, a white 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, was spotted by a police camera in Florence on May 16. Roberts does not have her cellphone with her.

Because Roberts’ car has an “I love Ojai” bumper sticker, some people, including the Ojai Valley News, reported she may be heading that way.

Farley however cast doubt on this speculation. According to Farley, Roberts lived in Ojai more than 25 years ago.

“She hadn’t traveled there in years, and certainly not by car,” Farley said.

Farley said search efforts are currently focused on the area around Winchester Bay, about 25 miles south of Florence on the Oregon coast. Farley previously told KGW the car was spotted in Winchester Bay on May 16, the same day as the other sightings.

Roberts is a white woman with short grey hair and glasses. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She may be experiencing cognitive issues, WLPD said.

Anyone with information about Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call West Linn-Lake Oswego dispatch at (503) 635-0238.