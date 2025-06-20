Lake Oswego and West Linn historical groups to host Bootlegger’s Ball next weekend Published 1:49 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

The Oswego Heritage Council and the West Linn Historical Society’s upcoming fundraiser will transport attendees back to the Roaring ‘20s.

The Bootlegger’s Ball will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at the Oswego Heritage House in Lake Oswego and proceeds will benefit both organizations.

The event will include jazz music, appetizers, a historical burlesque show in a speakeasy, prohibition-style drinks and a silent auction. Lacy Productions will take attendees on a journey through the history of burlesque while Ne Plus Ultra Jass Quartet will play music from that era.

“Don your skirts that fall above your ankles, put on your best suits and biggest hats, and be prepared for a night of vices, history, and fun,” Oswego Heritage Council Executive Director Kathryn Sinor said via email.

Sinor added that the council hopes to use proceeds to help fund an exhibit that highlights the history of Lake Oswego “through the eyes and voices of the people who lived here” and the goal is to raise $10,000 for this effort.

Period-specific vehicles will be on display with the owners on hand to chat, as well as a mini-exhibit on fashion and Lake Oswego in the 1920s.

To purchase tickets, visit https://oswegoheritage.org/bootleggersball.