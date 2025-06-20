Photos: East Multnomah County honors graduating seniors Published 5:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

1/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow celebrated the Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 2/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail graduate Amy Gutierrez Lara. 3/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 4/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham valedictorian Emmy Pham. 5/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow seniors Katya Tercek, left, and Julia Aguirre. 6/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow celebrated the Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 7/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow graduate Isabelle Unger. 8/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow celebrated the Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 9/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham graduate Kavehi-Kepanie Tuala. 10/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 11/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 12/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham celebrated Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 13/59 Swipe or click to see more MEWA graduate Emma Anundi-Boland. 14/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 15/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail graduate Kaya Cha. 16/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail High School honored the Class of 2025 with a commencement ceremony Wednesday evening, June 11. 17/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow graduate Dylan Sheaffer, right. 18/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow senior Evalee West, right, during her commencement ceremony. 19/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham celebrated Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 20/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 21/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 22/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail High School honored the Class of 2025 with a commencement ceremony Wednesday evening, June 11. 23/59 Swipe or click to see more MEWA graduate Sara Youssef. 24/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail High School honored the Class of 2025 with a commencement ceremony Wednesday evening, June 11. 25/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham graduate Connor Cwikla. 26/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow celebrated the Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 27/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow graduate Julia Aguirre. 28/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham celebrated Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 29/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham celebrated Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 30/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 31/59 Swipe or click to see more MEWA graduate Michael Johnson. 32/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 33/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham graduate Karla Novak. 34/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham Class of 2025 valedictorians. 35/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow graduate Emma Sadiq. 36/59 Swipe or click to see more MEWA graduate Adeline Gronnert. 37/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail High School honored the Class of 2025 with a commencement ceremony Wednesday evening, June 11. 38/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham celebrated Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 39/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail graduate Katelynn McDermid. 40/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham graduate Keira Knobbs. 41/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 42/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow graduate Lizzie Weber, right. 43/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow graduate Betty Fiedler. 44/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail graduate Emilie Hurt. 45/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail graduate Ethan Greenburg. 46/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail graduate Sage Furbay. 47/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 48/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham celebrated Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 49/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham celebrated Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 50/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham celebrated Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 51/59 Swipe or click to see more Metro East Web Academy celebrated the Class of 2025 with commencement Thursday, June 12, in Downtown Gresham. 52/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail graduate Ever Calderon. 53/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail graduate Samantha Aldana. 54/59 Swipe or click to see more Springwater Trail graduate Audrie Klawuhn. 55/59 Swipe or click to see more Gresham celebrated Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 56/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow celebrated the Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 57/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow celebrated the Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10. 58/59 Swipe or click to see more Some of the many Barlow Class of 2025 valedictorian graduates. 59/59 Swipe or click to see more Barlow celebrated the Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10.

There were plenty of senior smiles across East Multnomah County last week, as the spotlight was deservingly shined on the Class of 2025.

Gresham and Barlow High School had back-to-back commencement ceremonies Tuesday, June 10, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Springwater Trail High School had the most intimate ceremony Wednesday evening, June 11, at the Barlow auditorium.

Metro East Web Academy honored its graduates Thursday evening, June 12, at the packed-to-capacity East Hill Church.