Photos: East Multnomah County honors graduating seniors

Published 5:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

By Christopher Keizur

1/59
Barlow celebrated the Class of 2025 during commencement Tuesday, June 10.

There were plenty of senior smiles across East Multnomah County last week, as the spotlight was deservingly shined on the Class of 2025.

Gresham and Barlow High School had back-to-back commencement ceremonies Tuesday, June 10, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Springwater Trail High School had the most intimate ceremony Wednesday evening, June 11, at the Barlow auditorium.

Metro East Web Academy honored its graduates Thursday evening, June 12, at the packed-to-capacity East Hill Church.

You Might Like

Print Article