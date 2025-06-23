Attend water polo tournament on the waters of Oswego Lake this weekend Published 4:20 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Those strolling near Millennium Plaza Park and Lakewood Bay this weekend may notice splashing and excitement emanating from the Oswego Lake waters near the Lakeshore Inn.

The Lake Corporation and the Lake Oswego Water Polo Organization are organizing the second annual Lake Oswego Open Water Polo Invitational from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29 at a sectioned-off course on Lakewood Bay near the Lakeshore Inn.

The event will feature teams from the local water polo club (which includes athletes from Lake Oswego High School and Lakeridge High School) as well as squads from areas such as San Diego, Seattle, Portland and Beaverton.

Organizer Katy Brown said the idea was hatched due in part to the success of the local water polo teams and wanting to provide a community event while highlighting a sport that is often overlooked in the Pacific Northwest. The area of play had never been used as a water polo course before, but Brown said it worked well.

“It far exceeded our expectations,” Brown said of last year’s event. “We got great feedback from the water polo club and the community.”

The Lake Oswego Water Polo Organization consists of more than 100 kids ranging in age from 8 through 18. It includes competitive teams with a range of ages that compete year-round, club director Daniel Ramirez said. A number of teams recently qualified for the Junior Olympics.

“We have the best depth (in the Pacific Northwest) and it’s a real testament to the kids, the coaching staff and the community we have built,” Ramirez said. “Our kids like being a part of our club. They are proud to be local athletes. They like our coaching staff, enjoy competing for us and the community we bring.”

Competitive water polo players have to be very strong swimmers who are able to stay in the water for minutes on end while being grabbed by opponents, and Ramirez said the sport promotes swimming skills and confidence.

“The intense exercise allowed me to perform much better academically. It taught me discipline, and the twelve years of practice taught me time management to also keep up with my school work,” Lakeridge High school graduate Adrienne Medak said in a press release.

Ramirez said an event like this gives exposure to the sport while providing an opportunity for the kids to get more recognition.

For more information on the event, visit https://lowpoopenwaterinvitational2025-n53399.mystrikingly.com/#home.