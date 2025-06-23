Clackamas County sheriff: Thieves steal excavator, use it to demolish ATMs Published 3:53 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for leads to a suspect after someone stole an excavator from a construction site, drove it to a U.S. Bank and used it to demolish two ATMs.

The theft occurred at the U.S. Bank at 11531 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas early in the morning Monday, June 23.

The sheriff’s office asked for tips from the public about the heist in a press release Monday afternoon.

“Deputies arrived on scene and found the excavator still running, abandoned near the ATM drive-through,” the press release stated. “The suspect or suspects used the excavator’s boom arm to destroy two ATM housings, causing damage to the U.S. Bank building in the process. The suspect or suspects had already fled the area.”

The sheriff’s office said an SUV near the scene also had its window broken out.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 503-723-4949 or www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.