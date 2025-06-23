Gresham lawmaker Sen. Chris Gorsek resigns from committee after conduct complaints Published 4:36 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

A lawmaker from Gresham has stepped down from a transportation committee position following pressure from his Republican colleagues and allegations of “aggressive outbursts.”

Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Gresham, announced Monday afternoon, June 23, he resigned as co-chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation.

The decision comes following Gorsek’s repeated interruptions of Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany, during a 90-minute meeting on House Bill 2025. That legislation is an ongoing attempt to pass a multibillion dollar transportation package. Boshart Davis is co-vice chair of the group.

Boshart Davis filed a formal complaint against Gorsek, citing rules requiring a safe, respectful and inclusive workplace. House Republicans boycotted the legislative session Monday, June 23. House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, also penned a statement to “restore a safe and respectful workplace.”

“Senator Gorsek has a documented pattern of bullying, harassing, and intimidating female legislators who speak up and express opinions that differ from his,” Drazan said in a statement. “This behavior is not only abusive, it weakens our democratic institutions and has no place in our Capitol.”

Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, also drew Republicans’ ire for failing to take action both on and off the dais.

In addition to his removal from the committee, Republicans want Gorsek to be formally censured; apologize for his actions; and have a building-wide notification when he is expected at the Capitol.