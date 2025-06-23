Pac-12 Conference, CBS Sports announce extended broadcast partnership Published 10:18 am Monday, June 23, 2025

A piece of the Pac-12’s media rights got some clarity Monday, as the conference and Paramount have extended their partnership through the 2030-31 athletic calendar, the two organizations announced.

Paramount’s subsidiaries, the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports and streaming platform Paramount+ will begin broadcasting football and men’s basketball games this fall. The agreement will run through the 2030-31 athletic calendar and, according to the press release, “Establishes CBS Sports as the primary long-term media partner for the new Pac-12.”

The new-look Pac-12 is set to play its inaugural seasons during the 2026-27 athletic calendar.

Oregon State and Washington State are joined in the new conference by former Mountain West Conference programs Boise State, San Diego State, Utah State, Fresno State and Colorado State. Gonzaga will also depart the West Coast Conference to join the overhauled conference.

With Gonzaga lacking a football program, the Pac-12 still has to add at least one more football member ahead of the 2026 season to be recognized by the NCAA. According to ESPN, sources have stated that Texas State of the Sun Belt Conference is the leading favorite to become the eighth football program and ninth member of the Pac-12.

“Our goal with this process was to find transformational partnerships for the new Pac-12, and throughout our discussions and time together it became more and more clear that a partnership with CBS Sports would be just that,” Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould was quoted as saying in the press release. “I am thankful to the team at CBS Sports for seeing our vision and investing in our shared future as we build, launch and realize a new Pac-12 together.”

How many Pac-12 games will CBS air?

The extended partnership did not mention sports outside of football or men’s basketball, with the televised futures of Pac-12 sports like women’s basketball, baseball, and gymnastics still undetermined. The press release also did not mention how the new agreement would impact Oregon State and Washington State’s men’s basketball teams’ affiliate membership of the WCC for the 2025-26 season.

The announcement of additional broadcast partners will come at a later date, according to the press release.

The announced terms of the agreement state that a minimum of three regular-season football and men’s basketball games will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, as well as both sports’ conference championship games. CBS Sports will air regular-season football and men’s basketball games, with additional details to be announced in the future.

“As the new Pac-12’s primary media partner, CBS Sports’ top-tier coverage will showcase the best of the conference’s football and men’s basketball games annually across our platforms, including the championship game for both sports,” Dan Weinberg, CSB Sports’ Executive Vice President of Programming, was quoted as saying in the press release. “Extending this partnership strengthens our multiplatform college football and basketball schedule and, at a pivotal moment for the new Pac-12, allows us to collaborate, grow the conference and expand its reach.”