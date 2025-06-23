Portland senior living home rounding out Pride Month with street party Published 1:51 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Pride Month is almost over, but the celebrations continue.

RoseVilla Senior Living in Southeast Portland is hosting its parade and street party on Friday, rounding out the month of LGBTQ+ festivities.

More than 80 participants will participate in the parade, which kicks off at 3 p.m. at the senior home, 13505 S.E. River Rd., Portland, donning colorful, handmade T-shirts and waving homemade signs.

“RoseVilla will always be a place where everyone belongs. Now more than ever, we must be visible in that commitment and stand taller in our truth,” RoseVilla Senior Living CEO Glen Lewis said in a press release.

The celebration brings a variety of rainbow-decorated items along with music, dancing, cheering and more.

Earlier this month, Lewis announced the installation of a second flagpole, where the Pride flag will “fly year-round” by being kept up.

“Packing it away after 30 days feels disingenuous—and that’s not who we are. So, starting this year, the Pride flag will fly beyond Pride Month and remain raised until we install a second flagpole,” Lewis said in a news release. “There, it will find its permanent home waving proudly above a new RoseVilla flag—two symbols, side by side, representing the RoseVilla community and our right to live as our authentic selves.”

Founded in 1960, RoseVilla is a nonprofit, single-site Continuing Care Retirement Community, also known as a Life Plan Community.