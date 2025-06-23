Revitalization grant gives Downtown Estacada a ‘main street jolt’ Published 10:33 am Monday, June 23, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more A grant will fund upgrades to the mezzanine and infrastructure of the Downtown Estacada building occupied by Estacada Athletic Arts. (Courtesy photo: Downtown Estacada Commission) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more The goal is to continue turning Downtown Estacada into a go-to regional destination for shopping and dining. (Courtesy photo: City of Estacada) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more 342 S. Broadway in Downtown Estacada is getting revitalized through a grant. (Courtesy photo: Downtown Estacada Commission)

Downtown Estacada is all smiles right now after receiving a major funding boost to bolster some local businesses.

An Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant of $400,000 was awarded to Estacada to support critical upgrades at 381 and 342 S. Broadway. The pair of projects will enhance safety, improve functionality and preserve Downtown’s historic charm.

342 S. Broadway: a historic building formerly used as the Estacada Post Office and Telephone Co. The building is being rehabilitated into a mixed-use live/work space.

381 S. Broadway: home to Estacada Athletic Arts, the building will get upgrades to its mezzanine and infrastructure to expand programming and improve accessibility.

The Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant is a competitive program administered by Oregon Heritage, part of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. It supports the rehabilitation, restoration, and adaptive reuse of buildings within downtown areas. The goal is spurring economic development, private investment and job creation.

Because Estacada is a member of the Oregon Main Street Network through the Downtown Estacada Commission, the city was qualified for this funding.

Both properties remain privately owned. The city applies from the grants on behalf of the building. Estacada staff manage grant disbursement and compliance (the money must be used for construction and rehabilitation activities).

The Oregon State Lottery provides funding for the grant. The money require a 30% match. That comes from private investments by the property owners, Estacada Urban Renewal funding, and in-kind contributions.

In total 35 grants were awarded for more than $10.5 million.