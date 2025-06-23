What Oregon State baseball players will be drafted in 2025? Published 3:57 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

The 2025 MLB Draft is less than 20 days away, so which Oregon State baseball players could be drafted?

The 2025 Oregon State baseball season came to a close at the 2025 College World Series following the No. 8 Beavers’ loss to Louisville on Tuesday, June 17. Following No. 6 LSU’s two-game sweep of No. 13 Coastal Carolina for the 2025 national championship on Sunday, June 22, college baseball has plunged back into the offseason.

Head coach Mitch Canham and his staff are already setting to work in the transfer portal, adding players like former Washington Huskies’ pitcher Isaac Yeager and Clackamas Community College infielder Bryson Glassco. On the flip side, 13 Beavers — headlined by players like pitcher James DeCremer and outfielder Dallas Macias — have elected to depart via the portal at the time of this article’s writing. The transfer portal will remain open until July 1, with no deadline by which players must commit to a new program.

While more additions by way of the portal are expected, the losses for Canham’s 2026 roster could grow with a number of players eligible and expected to be drafted.

The 2025 MLB Draft will begin July 13 and lasts 20 rounds, 615-total players will be selected by the 30 clubs.

Players from the United States, its territories and Canada are eligible to be selected. Collegiate players at four-year institutions are eligible to be drafted following the completion of their junior season or their 21st birthday, whichever comes first. High school seniors and junior college players who have completed one season are also eligible.

Here are Oregon State’s top draft-eligible players, as well as what the experts are saying about their futures as professional ballplayers.

Aiva Arquette, SS

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds

Bats/Throws: R/R

Baseball America Top-500 ranking: No. 4

MLB Pipeline Top-200 ranking: No. 6

2025 stats: .345/.461/.654

Arquette is 2025’s consensus Belle of the ball when it comes to college bats. He is rated by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline as the top position player in the college ranks. The native of Hawaii spent his junior season with the Beavers and put together his statistically-best season of college baseball, bashing 12 doubles, 19 home runs and posting a .345 average.

“(Arquette) routinely barrels the ball with good bat speed and a fluid swing, giving him the chance to be an above-average hitter with above-average power,” MLB Pipeline wrote in its scouting report. “He could hit 20-25 homers annually as a big leaguer.”

There were questions about Arquette’s long-term defensive home as a professional, playing a mix of second and third base for Washington before becoming the Beavers’ everyday shortstop during his lone year in Corvallis. Few players of his size have excelled at shortstop, but Arquette spent 2025 dispelling concerns about his defensive home. He committed just six errors with the Beavers while putting together highlight-reel plays at the 2025 College World Series.

Despite having a fourth-year of collegiate eligibility at his disposal, Arquette’s status as one of — if not the — top college bat in the draft means 2025 was his lone year in Corvallis. MLB Pipeline’s most-recent mock draft forecasted the Seattle Mariners selecting Arquette with the No. 3-overall pick.

Gavin Turley, OF

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 196 pounds

Bats/Throws: R/R

BA Top-500: No. 67

MLB Pipeline Top-200: No. 78

2025 stats: .351/.472/.649

Gavin Turley wrapped up his junior season by etching his name into Beaver legend forever, setting Oregon State’s career home runs (53) and RBI (189) records. His 20 homers in 2025 ranks third in the single-season record book as well, trailing only Travis Bazzana’s 28 (2024) and Jim Wilson’s 21 (1982).

“(Turley is) a veritable toolshed with some concerns about him using those tools consistently,” MLB Pipeline wrote. “He might have as much raw power as anyone in this draft class, with some scouts hanging a 70 (on the 20-80 scale) on it. He can drive the ball for extra bases anywhere with prodigious home run pop thanks to outstanding bat speed, and he was showing more ability to hit the ball out the other way this spring.”

Oregon State’s coaching staff, professional scouts and Turley himself all had his reliance on his pull-side (the left half of the field) in mind when evaluating him as a prospect ahead of his junior season. Turley’s adjustments showed up in a big way in 2025, with nearly half of his home runs through the first two months of the season clearing the right-field fence. He’s primarily played an outfield corner for his collegiate career and likely sticks there as a professional.

Like Arquette, Turley has another year of eligibility, but has likely played his last game of college baseball. Turley’s ranking from both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline put him in the realm of a late-second to early-third round pick.

Trent Caraway, 3B

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 203 pounds

Bats/Throws: R/R

BA Top-500: No. 180

MLB Pipeline Top-200: No. 140

2025 stats: .267/.350/.470

No one ended the season hotter than sophomore Trent Caraway. The native of Dana Point, California, joined the Beavers as a freshman with lofty expectations before a broken finger derailed his 2024 campaign and limited him to just 18 total games.

Caraway worked through several slumps during his 2025 sophomore campaign, but bashed five home runs in five games to lead Oregon State out of the losers bracket in the Corvallis Regional and went 14-for-43 (.325) in the postseason.

“Caraway has loose hands and big time bat speed, a combination that makes for an extremely rhythmic swing,” Baseball America wrote. “(He) has shown the unique ability to hit for both average and power, which will profile nicely if he’s able to stick at third base as a pro.”

Caraway’s defense has been questionable, committing a team-high 12 errors in 2025, but its a position he’s picked up in college (he was a high school shortstop) and one he can continue to grow into.

His status as a draft-eligible sophomore (turned 21 in March), the injury and his late breakout make him an interesting prospect. Caraway’s ranking makes him a fifth- to sixth-round selection in 2025 after turning down second-round money in 2023 to go to school. If a professional club thinks his postseason performance is his fully-realized talent, he could be selected earlier or signed above slot value (a larger contract than the MLB recommendation).

Caraway hasn’t publicly announced his plans and is likely a coin-flip to return, with the determining factor being what a MLB organization is willing to offer him financially. He has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Nelson Keljo, LHP

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 228 pounds

Bats/Throws: L/L

BA Top-500: No. 305

MLB Pipeline Top-200: No. 175

2025 stats: 3-2, 4.01 ERA; 58.1 IP

Similar to Caraway, junior left-handed pitcher Nelson Keljo’s 2025 season was a tumultuous one. Keljo opened the season as Oregon State’s Friday starter and a top-100 prospect according to MLB Pipeline before ending the year as a late-inning bullpen piece. The fluctuations for Keljo and the rise of other prospects throughout the season also saw him fall down draft boards. Consensus opinion on him remains mixed, ranging from the fifth round to the 10th.

“There is effort in Keljo’s rigid delivery and his struggles in repeating it this year have led to a regression in his strike-throwing,” MLB Pipeline wrote. “A team taking him could very well send him out as a starter to see if they can iron things out, but the lack of command, repeatable delivery and inconsistent breaking ball could move him back to the pen.”

Keljo’s fastball is elite, topping out at 97 mph with a nasty run-ride combination from the left side, but has struggled to find a consistent secondary offering. The junior entered the year with a slurvy slider and a changeup before ditching the slider for a curveball/cutter mix towards the end of the year. While he had moments with each pitch, no one in particular consistently stuck out and his command suffered because of it, walking a career-high 33 batters in 58.1 innings of work.

Returning for his senior season and figuring out a reliable secondary pitch would make Keljo a more pro-ready prospect in 2026, but college arms’ market-value are generally at their peak as juniors. Keljo has not announced his plans for next season and will be one to monitor as the draft nears.

Jacob Krieg, 1B

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 241 pounds

Bats/Throws: R/R

BA Top-500: No. 346

MLB Pipeline Top-200: NR

2025 stats: .245/.360/.500

The Beavers’ hulking junior first baseman, Jacob Krieg, has some of the most impressive raw power projections in the class, setting Oregon State’s exit velocity program record with a 118 mph home run during his sophomore season. However, his swing-and-miss concerns keep him off of MLB Pipeline’s top-200 rankings and a projected 11th- to 12th-round selection by Baseball America.

The junior took a week off towards the end of the 2025 campaign to reconstruct his swing with the Oregon State coaching staff, eliminating a leg kick and opting for a no-stride approach to simplify things at the dish. Krieg’s changes were noticeable when putting the new swing to work in the postseason, hitting a game-tying single against Florida State in the Corvallis Super Regional and a 9-for-29 (.310) performance in the postseason.

Krieg is another case of a player who would likely benefit from another year of college production, but runs the risk of leaving money on the table as a senior in the 2026 draft.

Wilson Weber, C

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 222 pounds

Bats/Throws: R/R

BA Top-500: NR

MLB Pipeline Top-200: NR

2025 stats: .326/.407/.565

Weber isn’t ranked in either Baseball America’s or MLB Pipeline’s prospect lists, but still has a shot to be one of the 615 selected. Turning pro was an option for Weber following his junior season, but elected to return for his senior year and take on an everyday role in the squat for the Beavers.

The decision to return paid off for Weber, putting together the best statistical season of his career with 15 doubles and 12 home runs. He was also a brilliant defender behind home plate, committing just four errors in 614 chances (.994 FLD%) and being named a semi-finalist for the Buster Posey Award, given to the nation’s top catcher.

Few catchers in the draft will have as much experience behind home plate as Weber does, starting 60 of Oregon State’s 63 games in 2025. His reliability coupled with big-time power will get Weber drafted, but how high will remain a question until his name is called.