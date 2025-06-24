Maintenance work on Morrison Bridge path set for Wednesday Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Crews are asking pedestrians to plan ahead if they use the Morrison Bridge. The pedestrian path on the south side of the Morrison Bridge will have limited space for cyclists and pedestrians Wednesday, June 25, from 9-11 a.m., while a contractor removes a motor for the bridge’s lift span. This work will be near the east bridge operator tower on the south side of the bridge.

Cyclists will be directed to walk until they get beyond this section of the shared use path.

Part of the Morrison Bridge Strengthening Project, crews are repair the bearings and motors that lift and lower the bridge lift span, and adding titanium rebar to strengthen the approach ramps on the east side of the bridge. One finished, the bridge will be strong enough to remove weight restrictions currently in place, which prevent heavy trucks from using the bridge, according to the county.

Multnomah County maintains five Willamette River bridges: the Sellwood, Hawthorne, Morrison, Burnside and Broadway bridges, as well as the Wapato Bridge over the Multnomah Channel.

For information, visit multco.us/info/morrison-bridge-strengthening.