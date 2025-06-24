Motorcyclist dies in North Portland after crashing into semi-truck Published 8:51 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

A motorcyclist died after reportedly crashing into a semi-trailer truck on Monday night in North Portland.

Around 9:30 p.m. on June 23, Portland Police Bureau responded to reports of a crash at North Columbia Boulevard and Fiske Avenue, where they found a motorcycle that had crashed into a semi-truck.

Officials said they believe the motorcycle rider lost control after hitting a set of railroad tracks and that speed was a factor.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital, where he later died due to injuries. The semi-truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 25-.166867