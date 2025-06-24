OPINION: No one paid me Published 2:57 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Trump, you may know, claimed that protesters in LA were paid.

Again, he lies; he twists; he distorts; he deflects. How would Trump explain that on June 14, in Newberg, hundreds of locals stood near the town flagpole taking part in the nationwide protest against this his chaotic agenda?

We Newberg locals were among millions of citizens across the country protesting corruption, confusion and blatant disregard for the Constitution and rule of law. No one ordered me and no one paid me to show up, stand up and speak out against the Trump team’s every attempt to tear the country apart.

I was not paid — but let me say there was a huge pay off for being among my fellow patriots Saturday. The pay off? Knowing that I am not alone. Knowing I’m not the only one who sees, with my own eyes, deliberate attempts to tear down the government, hobble businesses, indiscriminately fire needed workers and destroy families.

All of which is being done with a level of meanness and incivility not seen before. The payoff is knowing that we must and we can come together, stand together, and call out what we see for what it is. This is no time to look the other way.

Linda Budan is a Newberg resident.