Oregon’s first measles case of 2025 reported Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Oregon’s first measles case of 2025 was confirmed in Multnomah County, with possible contacts at the Portland International Airport.

The Oregon Health Authority and county public health officials are investigating the case in an individual who recently returned to the state following international travel. The person is not vaccinated against measles.

“We’re here to tell you that measles is now in Oregon, and if you’re not vaccinated, you are susceptible,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA’s Public Health Division.

A commercial laboratory confirmed the case Monday, June 23. The affected adult developed measles symptoms — sore throat, weakness, fatigue, headache and fever — on June 16. They were hospitalized in the Portland metro area with a rash and conjunctivitis on June 19, and was discharged June 21. Hospital staff said no patients were exposed. The person is recovering.

Health officials believe the person got the disease while traveling abroad the last four to five weeks. It is not believed to be connected to other measles outbreaks in the United States.

“You could get measles if you’re exposed to someone who is contagious, which can be from four days before their rash starts until four days after,” Cieslak said. “After exposure it can take up to three weeks before you show the characteristic measles rash.”

“So someone could not even know they have measles and be transmitting it for several days,” he added.

People might have been exposed if they were in any of these areas during these times:

Flight UA1832/SN8869 (Brussels Air operated by United Airlines) on Tuesday, June 17 (economy cabin). The flight departed Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 4:01 p.m. central time and arrived at the Portland International Airport at 6:29 p.m. pacific time.

Portland International Airport arrivals and baggage claim between 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17.

Safeway, 401 A Avenue, Lake Oswego, between 1-3:20 p.m. Sunday, June 22.

How it spreads/symptoms

Measles spreads through the air after a person with it coughs or sneezes. People are contagious for four days before a rash appears and up to four days afterward. The virus can linger int eh air for up to two hours after someone who is infectious has left.

Measles typically starts with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. A rash follows, beginning on the face and spreading to the rest of the body. Symptoms begin 7 to 21 days after exposure. Complications include ear infection, lung infection and diarrhea. Swelling of the brain is rare but a serious complication. One/two out of every 1,000 measles cases are fatal within developed countries.

Measles is a significant threat to unvaccinated pregnant people; infants younger than 1 years old; people with weakened immune systems.

You are considered immune if you were born before 1957; have been diagnosed with it at any point; have a blood test proving immunity; or have had two doses of the vaccine.

If you think you have measles, call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.

Learn more online at tinyurl.com/ypb77e77 and tinyurl.com/msnrhm5t.