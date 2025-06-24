Rock out at the Lake Oswego Summer Concert Series Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Summer is officially here. And that means it’s time for families to break out their lawn chairs, enjoy an ice-cold beverage and nod their head to original and well-known tunes.

The free Lake Oswego Summer Concert Series will run throughout July and August at Millennium Plaza Park, Westlake Park and Foothills Park.

“I think we have a really great lineup this year,” organizer Lance Hofstad said. “There are a lot of great performers.”

The Millennium series, which is from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sundays from mid-July to mid-August, will start with Robert Henry & the Repeaters July 13, continue with Norman Sylvester July 27 and conclude with Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters Aug. 10 and Sabrosa Aug. 24.

“On Sunday nights, we try to focus more on getting some local and regional talent that plays original music. It is a blend of their own stuff. They do well regionally and have made a name for themselves with their own material,” Hofstad said.

The Foothills Park series will run from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesdays and feature Ben Rice & The PDX Hustle July 9, SoulVax July 16, Petty Fever July 23 and Band After Midnight July 30. The Portland Festival Symphony will also perform from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16.

At Westlake Park, concerts will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Wednesday in August. Cloverdayle will play Aug. 6, Satin Love Orchestra will perform Aug. 13, Hit Machine will play Aug. 20 and Stone in Love will perform Aug. 27.

“On Wednesday nights, we focused more on the tribute and cover bands. They play the hits that people will be able to come to the show and sing along to the songs. We usually try to bring higher energy bands to those nights,” Hofstad said.

The concerts will also feature local food vendors.

“It will be a real festive vibe like it always is. It’s great to get out and enjoy the parks and shows provided by the city for free,” Hofstad said.