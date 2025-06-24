Salem teen identified in fatal Portland motorcycle crash Published 9:03 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

A Salem teen has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in a Thursday, June 12, crash in Portland.

Oleg Polishchuk, 18, reportedly crashed his motorcycle into the back of a construction vehicle around 11:30 p.m., going southbound on Interstate 5 at North Killingsworth Street.

This marked the 12th fatal crash of 2025 in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

He was declared dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, police said.

Officials said the construction truck, equipped with a protective bumper to absorb vehicle impacts, was parked blocking a lane that was undergoing construction.

It was occupied by a driver who was reportedly not hurt.