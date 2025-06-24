Which Portland food trucks made Yelp’s list of the best in the U.S.? Published 1:33 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Portland snagged seven spots on Yelp’s list of best food trucks in the country.

These gourmet meals on wheels are a staple of the city, with food truck pods on what feels like every corner. The charm of a cardboard box and flimsy silverware pairs perfectly with the rich flavors these trucks pack.

Among the best 100 food trucks, according to Yelp, Portland ranked with the following:

According to Travel Portland, the Rose City is home to more than 500 food trucks and food carts.

In honor of National Food Truck Day on Saturday, Yelp crafted this list to share food truck nirvana with people across the country. There are now more than 58,000 food trucks in the U.S., and counting, according to a news release.

Hawaii stole the show with 25 food trucks on the list, followed by California, Oregon and Texas. The highest ranking cities are Austin, Portland and Los Angeles.

Yelpers top trends for food truck mania include friendliness, quality ingredients and multicultural offerings.

To curate this list, Yelp identified businesses in the food truck category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of March 24, 2025.