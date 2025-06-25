At Hillsboro’s newest rooftop restaurant, it’s small plates, big flavors with a view Published 4:30 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Overlooking downtown Hillsboro, Restaurant AMA whisks diners from suburban sprawl to the sun-drenched coasts of Spain — all without having to put down a wine glass.

Washington County’s newest rooftop restaurant serves a focused menu of Spanish-inspired tapas from its perch at 112 S.E. Second Ave., taking diners on a regional tour of Europe, one small plate at a time.

Having opened in May, the concept came together quickly, according to owner Jill Craig — also behind Forest Grove’s woodfired favorite Urban Decanter.

“We were approached by the owner of the building, the investors, in a very nonchalant meeting over coffee, and we did it really quick,” Craig said.

She wasn’t necessarily jumping at the opportunity to fire up a new business. But after her husband reminded her of something she’d said years earlier — that the rooftop of the former U.S. Bank building was the only place she could see herself opening a second restaurant — she reconsidered.

“Then we just came up with the concept and found our front of house manager and a sous chef … And in 45 days, we found a great staff, front of house and back of house, and opened the doors.”

Small plates, shared stories

“Ama” means “mother” in Basque — a name that reflects the spirit of the restaurant: gathering, sharing and connecting over food.

“I love the idea of people sharing food over conversation,” Craig said. “So really (the menu is) just meant to be shared — no appetizer, entrée, dessert idea, but just to keep ordering those small plates until you’re comfortable, and then, yeah, grab a little bite for dessert.”

The food showcases the seasons with intention, spotlighting vibrant ingredients while staying rooted in sharp, briny, regional flavors — all brought together through bold sauces and thoughtful pairings.

Traditional small plates get their due, like the gildas: plump gordal olives, spicy piparra peppers and silky boquerones (white anchovies) skewered for a perfect hit of salt, acid and umami. Richer dishes go deeper — pork belly glazed in sherry finds balance in a punchy salsa verde with blistered shishito peppers, while roasted bone marrow arrives split and ready to be spread onto grilled bread — buttery and savory with every bite.

“There’s just a little bit of everything that’s on there that comes from that northern region of Spain,” Craig said. “And then the wine menu is kind of catered to go with that food.”

And when it’s time for dessert? Silky, burnished Basque cheesecake and airy, cinnamon-dusted churros set up a sweet finale.

Finding its place

If it’s your first time tasting grilled octopus tentacle or endive, that’s kind of the point. Craig hopes the space encourages westside diners to explore unfamiliar dishes and expand their palates.

“We have breweries down here, but we don’t have so many different restaurants. So hopefully we can bring people here to enjoy some other foods,” she said. “It is hard to get people to try new things. So we’re really trying to encourage people to try some new things.”

Restaurant AMA opened shortly after The High Ground tequila bar closed its doors in the same rooftop space — a location that, while unique, comes with visibility challenges.

“It is kind of in between Grand Central and Backwoods Brewing,” Craig said. “So it’s a hard space to be seen because we’re kind of nestled between them on the corner of Main Street.”

“But we’ve got an identity in our food,” she said. “And that’s what we’re trying to bring to downtown.”