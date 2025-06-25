Bull Run Filtration Plant gets construction green light after delays Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A Multnomah County land use decision has restarted construction on a controversial water filtration facility and pipelines in East Multnomah County.

Monday, June 23, a hearings officer gave the Portland Water Bureau the proverbial “thumbs up,” allowing crews to restart construction of the Bull Run Filtration Facility.

“With the Multnomah County hearings officer’s approval now in place, we can move forward with one of the most important infrastructure projects for the future of our region,” said Portland Mayor Keith Wilson.

“This decision allows us to move forward to protect public health, and to provide resilience to wildfires, landslides, flooding, and other natural disasters,” Mayor Wilson added. “The city is eager to put hundreds of construction tradespeople back to work to complete these critical water system improvements.”

Road to reapproval

In November 2023 Multnomah and Clackamas Counties approved the Portland Water Bureau’s land use applications for the filtration facility and pipelines, moving the project into the construction phase.

A coalition of community and agricultural groups appealed the decision to the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) by a coalition of community and agricultural groups. Among their ranks were the Cottrell COP, Pleasant Home Community Association, 1000 Friends of Oregon and Oregon Association of Nurseries. Collectively they balked at ballooning costs and loss of natural land.

LUBA remanded one item in January 2025, quibbling with the county’s definition of the term “natural resources.” That set in place a 120-day period.

Multnomah County held a public hearing in April over whether the project would negatively affect nature. The latest decision concludes the project will “not adversely affect any category of natural resources.” The decision also established nine new/revised conditions to create further protections for wildlife habitat and water quality of Johnson Creek.

“This is a critical milestone for a coordinated effort spanning multiple jurisdictions and community partners,” said Deputy City Administrator for Public Works Priya Dhanapal. “The extensive Multnomah County public land use process provided the project opponents with multiple full and fair opportunities to be heard.”

Thus things will proceed as planned. Work recommenced Monday, June 30.

“This decision further confirms that this is the right place and right time for the project,” Dhanapal said. “With this filtration project we will meet a critical need to protect public health and support a thriving regional economy.”

Moving forward

Portland must complete the filtration project by September 2027 due to water quality regulations, largely around cryptosporidium in drinking water.

The project broke ground along Carpenter Lane last summer, before coming to a grinding halt amidst community uproar and the LUBA ruling aftermath.

City officials say that delay will push things up against the deadline. They cited a loss of construction jobs due to the delay, and the overall cost of the project has ballooned well above $2 billion. Many believe some of the costs will be passed along to consumers, including the city of Gresham, who bailed as a wholesale buyer in large part due to anticipated cost hikes.

“The Bull Run Filtration project is a critical investment in Portland’s future,” said Interim Water Bureau Director Quisha Light. “With the Multnomah County hearings officer’s approval, we can move forward with delivering the safe, reliable water our community deserves.”

Learn more about the project online.