Gresham’s Summer Kids in the Park offers fun outlet, tasty meals Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Summer Kids in the Park offers free lunches, fun activities to youths at four parks. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Summer Kids in the Park is a way for youths to enjoy an afteroon outdoors. (Courtesy photo: City of Gresham) Volunteers are at all four SKIP locations to offer fun activities and supervision. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

Coloring books and board games, soccer balls and hula hoops, Legos and sand buckets, yard games and imagination — all of it swirls around a free, nutritious lunch.

Gresham’s annual Summer Kids in the Park is back, offering outlets for youths and families at locations across the city. Gresham crafted the program to provide a safe space for kids to be kids.

“All of this gets kids outside and being active instead of just playing video games at home all summer,” said Emon Ghassemi, Gresham youth services manager.

As the program enters its 12th year, it continues to be a massive hit. The city-led outing runs weekly Monday through Thursday, June 23 through Aug. 8. The program is open to all youths up to age 18. There is no cost to participate, and no registration is required. Just show up at your local park and have fun.

Volunteer supervisors are at each location, though parents/guardians are encouraged to stay. Many enjoy the family-friendly activities, and children younger than age 8 should not be left alone.

Each location has slightly different activities and a schedule:

Main City Park

219 S. Main Ave., partnership with YMCA

Lunch: 1-1:30 p.m.

Activities: 1-3 p.m.

Red Sunset Park

2403 N.E. Red Sunset Dr., partnership with YMCA

Lunch: 12:30-1 p.m.

Activities: 1-3 p.m.

Vance Park

1400 S.E. 182nd Ave., partnership with Day One Tech Stem

Lunch: 12:30-1 p.m.

Activities: Noon to 3 p.m.

Nadaka Nature Park

17615 N.E. Glisan St., partnership with Play Grow Learn

Lunch: Noon to 12:30 p.m.

Activities: Noon to 2 p.m.

Lunches are provided through the Gresham-Barlow School District’s summer lunch program. Though still early going, they are already distributing nearly 90 sack lunches between just Main City and Red Sunset Parks.

For more information, email ParkQuestions@GreshamOregon.gov