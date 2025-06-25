Spokane deals Hops seventh straight defeat in series opener Published 7:46 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

When does it end?

Things went from bad to worse for Hillsboro on Tuesday night when after returning home after being swept in Tri-City a week prior, the Hops were again defeated, this time to the tune of a 10-3 loss to Spokane in their series opener at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The loss was the seventh straight for Hillsboro who’s now 0-4 to start the second half.

Spokane wasted little time jumping on the home Hops Tuesday, with Jared Thomas hitting the first pitch off of Hops starting pitcher Daniel Nunez over the right field fence

The Indians added a run an inning later, while the Hops cut the lead in half in the third inning when Kevin Sim homered to left center field.

But from there it was all Spokane who piled-on Hillsboro late, getting two runs in the sixth, three in the seventh, and three more in the eighth, tallying 15 hits off of a stable of four Hop pitchers.

Nunez took the loss, allowing four earned runs in six innings.

Indians starter Michael Prosecky allowed one earned run on three hits in six innings of work.

Cole Messina led Spokane with three hits, and was one of five Indians to tally multiple hits.

Cristofer Torin had two of Hillsboro’s five total hits.

Prior to the game, the Arizona Diamondbacks promoted Hops outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt to Double-A Amarillo.

Waldschmidt hit .268 with nine home runs and 43 RBI in 68 games with Hillsboro this season.

The Hops will look to end their losing streak when they face off against Spokane at 6:35 p.m. tonight at Hillsboro Ballpark.