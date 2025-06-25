Portland native is new ‘bombshell’ on ‘Love Island USA’ Published 4:45 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A new bombshell has entered the villa — and he happens to be a Portland native.

Zac Woodworth entered Peacock’s “Love Island USA” streaming reality dating show this week, as what the show calls a “bombshell,” a surprise guest who enters mid-season to shake up existing relationships and stir the pot.

A Portland native, Woodworth, 26, now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona. He attended the University of Oregon, but found much of his early fame through social media. Woodworth boasts about 150,000 followers on TikTok, where he often posts vlogs documenting his life from meal prepping to thrift shopping hauls.

Woodworth joined with 10 other contestants — known on the show as “islanders” — including participants from as far away as Thailand. This season is filmed in Fiji and hosted by reality TV star Ariana Madix, with narration by comedian Iain Stirling.

Now in its seventh season, “Love Island USA” is a reality dating competition where attractive singles live together in a luxury villa, coupling up and competing in games, all while navigating romance, rivalries and eliminations. The show is shot and aired in near real-time, with new episodes dropping six nights a week on Peacock.

Because “Love Island USA” is shot and aired in real-time, Woodworth was not available for comment.