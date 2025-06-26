‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ to lead Tigard’s Movies in the Park Published 11:00 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Tigard Parks & Recreation’s annual Movies in the Park event kicks off with a family favorite, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” set Friday, June 27, at Dirksen Education Center.

The 1986 movie follows the antics of Ferris Bueller, a charismatic slacker who skips school. The John Hughes-directed film also features some of Chicago’s well-known landmarks.

Activities at the center, 11130 S.W. Tigard St., begin at 7 p.m. with games and prizes provided by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Vendor booth offerings and performances by Tualatin’s Tilton’s Floor Gymnastics will precede the movie, which begins at dusk, around 9 p.m.

A Ferris Bueller-inspired costume contest is set for 8:30 p.m.

Blankets, lawnchairs and flashlights are all welcome.

Two other movies will round out the Movies in the Park season. “Wicked” is set for Aug. 8 at Cook Family Park, and “Moana” is scheduled for Sept. 13 at Universal Plaza.